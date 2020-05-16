Donald Trump says US will donate ventilators to India, praises 'very good friend' Modi

The United States will donate ventilators to India to help the country in its fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak, US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday, also declaring that the United States stands with Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, during this pandemic.

"We are also cooperating on vaccine development. Together we will beat the invisible enemy," posted Donald Trump from his official handle on Twitter.

I am proud to announce that the United States will donate ventilators to our friends in India. We stand with India and @narendramodi during this pandemic. We’re also cooperating on vaccine development. Together we will beat the invisible enemy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 15, 2020

However, the White House has not yet specified exactly how many breathing devices would be sent.

"We are sending a lot of ventilators to India. I spoke to Prime Minister Modi. We are sending quite a few ventilators to India. We have a tremendous supply of ventilators," Trump told reporters before boarding Marine One on his way to Camp David.

#WATCH "We are sending a lot of ventilators to India, I spoke to Prime Minister Modi. We are sending quite a few ventilators to India. We have a tremendous supply of ventilators" says US President Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/pnvx3C1D3r — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2020

Earlier in the day, he had also praised India and Prime Minister Modi before reporters once again.

"I just got back a short while ago from India recently and we are working very much with India and we have a tremendous Indian population in the US and many of the people that you are talking about are working on the vaccine too. Great scientist and researchers," he told reporters in the Rose Garden of the White House as he unveiled the massive effort to speed track the development of coronavirus vaccine.

While responding to a question, Trump also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a "very good friend" of his.

During a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said, "The president just extolled our great relationship with India. India has been a great partner to us for quite sometime. I am encouraged to hear ventilators to India."

She said India would be among several countries that would getting the ventilators. Trump on Friday said the US and India are cooperating to develop a vaccine for COVID-19. "Together we will beat the invisible enemy! We stand with India and Prime Minister Modi during this pandemic," Trump told reporters in the Rose Garden of the White House.