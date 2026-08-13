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Donald Trump’s secret plane shuffle in Turkey amid 'low confidence' Iranian threat intel

US President Donald Trump secretly switched planes 3 times in Turkey during the July 8 NATO Summit amid an alleged Iranian threat. Israel reportedly warned the CIA of an assassination plot by Iranian proxies, but the agency rated the intel 'low confidence.'

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Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 13, 2026, 02:41 PM IST

Donald Trump’s secret plane shuffle in Turkey amid 'low confidence' Iranian threat intel
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US President Donald Trump’s recent plane switch in Turkey made headlines this past week after reports said the move was prompted by "a credible threat from Iranian proxies." According to reports, the intelligence regarding the threat from Iran was relayed in advance to the CIA by Israel. However, the agency did not have high confidence in the input.

Trump switched between three aircraft during the NATO Summit in Turkey on July 8, which the president later confirmed. While he did not specify the threats, Trump said he simply followed advice from the Secret Service and the military.

As per The Washington Post, Trump switched from the Qatar-gifted Boeing 747-8 to an older Air Force One, and then made a secret switch again to a smaller C-32A aircraft.

Iran threat intel 'not compelling'

Citing former officials familiar with the matter, the Washington Post said it was Israel that relayed the threat to Trump’s life and called for the president to secretly fly out. One official said that while Israel warned of an assassination attempt, CIA officials did not have much confidence in it. The threat was deemed real but “not compelling enough.”

The reports were seen as "Israel-derived, not US-generated and viewed as low confidence," said an official. This assessment was also relayed to Trump’s team.

Despite the low confidence rating, the Secret Service acted. Referring to Trump’s previous assassination attempts, another US official told the Post:  “The Secret Service has had three near misses with this president, so they’re not taking any chances. They did what they had to do.”

The secret shuffle: 747-8 to C-32A

Trump’s plane switch dates back to July 8 during the NATO Summit in Ankara, Turkey. The US President was initially on board the Boeing 747-8 gifted by Qatar, which officials said has sufficient security measures to transport the US President out of a hostile environment.

Trump secretly disembarked from the Qatari plane and boarded a legacy Air Force One in Turkey. He then secretly left that aircraft and was shuttled to a third plane, an Air Force C-32A in an airport catering truck, which ultimately flew him to Britain. As per the Post, the aircraft that ferried Trump to Britain’s Mildenhall air base was also escorted by F-16 fighter jets.

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