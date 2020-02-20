Donald Trump's India trip: US President to visit New Delhi-Ahmedabad; full schedule, itinerary revealed

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Thursday chalked out the US President's India visit itinerary.

Details about US President Donald Trump's high-profile, highly-publicised India visit have been revealed. Trump is visiting Ahmedabad and New Delhi on February 24-25 along with his wife and First Lady Melania Trump. They will be attending the 'Namaste Trump' event at the stadium, which is also the largest cricket stadium in Motera.

As far as Trump's itinerary is concerned, this will be US President Trump's first visit to India. It will be his fifth meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in eight months. There are three legs to the US President's visit: Ahmedabad-Agra-Delhi.

The US President will reach Gujarat's Ahmedabad in an Air Force One flight at around 11 AM on February 24. The Trump couple will be personally received by PM Modi and they will continue to a roadshow by the two leaders to Motera Stadium. A stopover at Sabarmati Ashram will also take place during this roadshow where they will spend 15 minutes.

A grand public event, 'Namaste Trump', will be organised to welcome him in a newly-built cricket stadium in Motera area in the city, which is likely to be attended by more than 1.10 lakh people. The 'Namaste Trump' event is being organised by the Donald Trump Nagrik Abhinandan Samiti, which will decide everything from the details of the event to the list of invitees.

PM Modi and Trump will arrive at the event at 12.30 PM and are scheduled to address the event together.

The name 'Namaste Trump' is a witty answer to the 'Howdy Modi' event, that was organised in honour of PM Modi in Texas, USA, last year.

On the same day, at 3.30 PM, Trump and Melania will leave for Agra in Uttar Pradesh. They are scheduled to reach Agra at 5 PM. They will then leave for Delhi and stay the night at ITC Maurya.

The US President and the First Lady will have an extensive schedule for February 25 when they first arrive in the national capital.

According to reports, Donald and Melania Trump will reach the Rashtrapati Bhavan on February 25 where he will be inspecting the Guard of Honour. There will be an official reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan for Trump at 10 AM and at 10.45 AM Trump and Melania will visit Raj Ghat.

A report by news agency ANI states that Trump will lay the wreath and observe a one-minute silence at Rajghat. After penning down his comments in the visitors' book, he will leave for the Hyderabad House.

"In Delhi, both leaders will pay respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat. This will be followed by delegation-level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump at Hyderabad House," MEA spokesperson Kumar said on this day.

From 11.30 AM to 1 PM, there will be multiple meetings and delegation-level talks at the Hyderabad House, apart from the exchange of agreements and a Joint Press Statement. At 3 PM, there will be a CEO roundtable at the US Embassy, which is the last programme.

After these, Trump and his wife will enjoy a lavish lunch hosted by PM Modi.

Next, the US President will visit the ITC Maurya Hotel, where Minister of External Affairs S Jaishanker and Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu are expected to meet him.

Following this, a lavish dinner, hosted by President of India Ram Nath Kovind, awaits Donald and Melania Trump at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The US President and the First Lady will depart for the United States by his special flight around 10 PM on February 25.

This tentative schedule is subjected to change according to the approval of Washington's White House.

Ahead of his visit, a company of the United States Air Force arrived in Ahmedabad today to review security arrangements for the American president. Meanwhile, US Secret Service agents have already arrived in the city and are coordinating with officials of Indian intelligence agencies to ensure proper security. The innermost layer of security will be handled by the US Secret Service, while India's National Security Guard (NSG) will handle the second layer of security.

Security arrangements are being tightened around the city ahead of the high-profile, highly-publicised visit.

All entry and exit routes to the city will be barricaded. There will be a lock-down scheme in place to close all identified entry and exit points in the stadium, including those hidden to the public, on a moment's notice," a police official said.

The day-long programme on February 25 in New Delhi, will bring together over 500 senior business executives, members of the US-India think tank community and leading figures of the Indian diaspora to set the agenda for this strategic partnership.

Discussions during the day will touch upon areas, including the Indo-Pacific Strategy and Maritime Security; the US-India Defence Partnership, the US-India Energy Partnership, Elevating US-India Trade and Investment and Role of the Indian Diaspora in US-India Relations.