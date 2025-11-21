FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Donald Trump Jr to attend billionaire Rama Raju Mantena's daughter's wedding in Udaipur, to stay in Rs 10 lakh per night Maharaja Suite in THIS hotel

The United States' President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr. is in India to attend 'Biggest Wedding of the Year', which is set to take place at Rajasthan's Udaipur on November 21 and 22. At the heart of the arrangements lies the ultra-luxe Maharaja Suite, where Donald Trump Jr. will be staying.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 21, 2025, 02:59 PM IST

The United States' President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr. is in India to attend 'Biggest Wedding of the Year', which is set to take place at Rajasthan's Udaipur on November 21 and 22. The City of Lakes will experience a lavish wedding festivities of US billionaire Rama Raju Mantena's daughter across its several places including, The Leela Palace, Zenana Mahal, and the island palace on Lake Pichola. 

Donald Trump Jr is set to arrive in Udaipur today, and will attend the royal wedding on 23 November. He will staying with his girlfriend at The Leela Palace, a luxury hotel on the banks of Lake Pichola. The entire hotel, with  82 rooms and 3 luxury suites are booked from 21 to 23 November for him and the other guests.

At the heart of the arrangements lies the ultra-luxe Maharaja Suite, where Donald Trump Jr. will be staying. Spanning 3,585 sq ft and priced at a staggering Rs 10 lakh per night, the suite is among the most expensive in India. The Royal Suite, costing Rs 7 lakh per night, has also been reserved for high-profile attendees.

Inside of the Maharaja Suite

Let's take you inside the ultra-luxe Maharaja Suite. It includes a master bedroom with a separate walk-in wardrobe, a study room, a lavish living room, and a dining area. A king-size jacuzzi bathtub, private spa and swimming pool add to the luxury amenities.

The interiors have golden detailing on the walls and ceiling, while the bedroom and kitchen feature intricate silver work. The suite's bedroom and dining room has the serene view of Lake Pichola. Guests staying in the suite are served global gourmet meals curated across breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Security tightened at the Hotel

Some special security arrangements have been made for Donald Trump Jr. A special corridor has been created within The Leela Palace to ensure discreet movement of VIP guests. A team of U.S. Secret Service officers, in coordination with local police, has been deployed across the hotel premises. No vehicles belonging to the hotel are being used; instead, a fleet of Mercedes-Benz and Toyota Vellfire cars, all bearing Haryana registration numbers, will ferry the prominent guests.

What is Donald Trump Jr's itinerary?

On November 21, Donald Trump Jr. will land at Udaipur’s Dabok Airport by charter flight at 5:15 PM on Friday. He is scheduled to sangeet ceremony at Janana Mahal at 8 PM. 

On November 22, he ill attend the Mehndi ceremony at Manek Chowk and will return to the hotel.

On Wedding day, i. e. Novemebr 23, he will attend the main wedding ceremony, which will take place at Jagmandir Island Palace, located in the middle of Lake Pichola. He will also attend wedding reception at Zenana Mahal.

On November 23, he will depart Udaipur by his charter plane.

