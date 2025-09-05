Donald Trump hints at imposing 'sanctions' on India in 'phase 2 and 3'? What does it mean?

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Pankaj Tripathi's Birthday today: Actor turns 48, know why he celebrates two birthdays

Teacher’s Day 2025: 8 inspiring Bollywood movies that celebrate teachers, from Taare Zameen Par to Super 30

Good news for jobseekers: OpenAI to launch AI-powered hiring platform, looks to compete with LinkedIn: Know key details

Mumbai Police issue lookout circular against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra amid Rs 60 crore fraud allegations

What is 'halal township'? Why did controversy erupt over housing project with 'halal environment' near Mumbai?

Meet Saurabh Tripathi, fake IAS officer who fooled leaders and officials with luxury cars, used Range Rover Defender, Mercedes-Benz to...

MS Dhoni embraces old money look at US Open in Amiri shirt worth Rs...

Esha Deol once confessed her ex-husband Bharat Takhtani did not want her to 'put on weight' after marriage: 'She's aware of what...'

Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Know date, time and shubh muhurat for Bappa’s farewell

'Three guiding hands': Sachin Tendulkar celebrates Teachers' Day with special post featuring his father, brother and coach

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Pankaj Tripathi's Birthday today: Actor turns 48, know why he celebrates two birthdays

Pankaj Tripathi's Birthday today: Actor turns 48, know why he celebrates two bir

Teacher’s Day 2025: 8 inspiring Bollywood movies that celebrate teachers, from Taare Zameen Par to Super 30

Teacher’s Day 2025: 8 inspiring Bollywood movies that celebrate teachers

Good news for jobseekers: OpenAI to launch AI-powered hiring platform, looks to compete with LinkedIn: Know key details

OpenAI to launch AI-powered hiring platform, looks to compete with LinkedIn

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

HomeIndia

INDIA

Donald Trump hints at imposing 'sanctions' on India in 'phase 2 and 3'? What does it mean?

US President Donald Trump has hinted at imposing what he called sanctions of phase 2 and phase 3 on India. Earlier, he gradually escalated tariffs on China from 10 per cent to 245 per cent. Will he do the same to New Delhi?

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Sep 05, 2025, 01:26 PM IST

Donald Trump hints at imposing 'sanctions' on India in 'phase 2 and 3'? What does it mean?
US President Donald Trump has hinted at imposing more tariffs on India. (File Image.)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump has hinted at imposing more tariffs on India. Talking to reporters in the White House Thursday, he reminded them that he had earlier said that if India buys from Russia, it will have problems and indeed, it has big problems. When a reporter asked him if no action was taken against India, which bought Russian oil, he said, "Would you say that putting secondary sanctions on India, the largest purchaser outside China, they are almost equal? Would you say there was no action? That cost hundreds of billions of dollars to Russia, you call that no action?" He added, "Then I have not done Phase-2 yet or Phase-3... Two weeks ago, I said if India buys, India has got big problems, and that's what happens."

Will Donald Trump impose sanctions on India?

President Donald Trump imposed an additional or secondary tariff of 25 per cent on India over and above the base tariffs of 25 per cent, taking the cumulative tariffs to 50 per cent. The effective tariffs on most of the products are higher. Analysts believe that imposing tariffs of "phase 2" and "phase 3" as indicated by the US president, cannot be ruled out. 

How did US gradually escalate tariffs on China?

It can be understood by the gradual escalation of tariffs on China. First, on February 1, Donald Trump imposed 10% tariffs on China to put pressure on it so that Beijing takes action against fentanyl, a drug. China retaliated on February 10 by imposing 15 per cent tariffs on coal and liquefied natural gas and 10 per cent on oil and agricultural machines. Donald Trump raised the tariffs to 20% on March 4. Beijing imposed 10 per cent to 15 per cent tariffs on select agricultural, meat, and dairy products, effective March 10, 2025. The US president imposed a 34 per cent "reciprocal tariff" on most Chinese imports on April 2. China retaliated by imposing a matching 34 per cent tariffs on all US imports. 

Donald Trump responded by imposing an additional 50 per cent tariffs and another 104 per cent tariffs on Chinese products. China retaliated by imposing another 34 per cent tariffs, bringing the base tariff to 84 per cent. The US responded by increasing the tariffs to 145 per cent and China matched with tariffs of 125 per cent. Chinese products came under the US tariffs of 245 per cent at last. At the end of the slugfest, Trump brought it down to 30 per cent. 

(US President Donald Trump with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.)

Donald Trump justifies tariffs on India

The US president can increase the tariffs on India. He has indicated it, calling it the sanctions of phase 2 and phase 3. Earlier, justifying the tariffs on India, Brazil and China, Donald Trump said in a telephone interview with The Scott Jennings Radio Show, "They have tariffs against us. China, which kills us with tariffs. India kills us with tariffs. Brazil kills us." He added, "I understood tariffs better than any human being in the world. And now with my tariffs, they were all dropping them. India was the most highly tariffed nation... And you know what, they've offered me no tariffs in India anymore. No tariffs."

FAQs

Q1: How much tariffs did the US impose on China?

Ans: Chinese products came under the US tariffs of 245 per cent at last. At the end of the slugfest, US President Donald Trump brought it down to 30 per cent.

Q2: Can Donald Trump impose more tariffs on India?

Ans: US President Donald Trump has hinted at imposing more tariffs on India. Talking to reporters in the White House Thursday, he reminded them that he had earlier said that if India buys from Russia, it will have problems and indeed, it has big problems.

Summary

US President Donald Trump imposed an additional or secondary tariff of 25 per cent on India over and above the base tariffs of 25 per cent, taking the cumulative tariffs to 50 per cent. The effective tariffs on most of the products are higher. Analysts believe that imposing tariffs of "phase 2" and "phase 3" as indicated by the US president, cannot be ruled out. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
China's BIG statement on Trump's 'conspiring against US' claims, says, 'Never directed against...'
China's BIG statement on Trump's 'conspiring against US' claims, says...
China's Xi Jinping targets Trump at military parade, says, 'World must never return to...'
China's Xi Jinping targets Trump at military parade, says, 'World must never...'
Mohammed Rafi quit playback singing at peak of his career not because of Kishore Kumar's popularity but...: 'Allah ko nahi pasand yeh...'
Mohammed Rafi quit playback singing not because of Kishore Kumar but...
Meet Sreedhanya Suresh, who cracked UPSC in third attempt with AIR..., became first tribal IAS officer from THIS Indian state
Meet Sreedhanya Suresh, who cracked UPSC in third attempt with AIR...
Baaghi 4 actress Sonam Bajwa skincare is all about sheet mask, here’s why you need them too
Baaghi 4 actress Sonam Bajwa skincare is all about sheet mask, here’s why you ne
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE