Donald Trump cracks whip: 50 Countries, including Pakistan and Bangladesh, have tariff rates lower than India. Complete list here

While US President Donald Trump imposed on India 25% tariff plus a "penalty" if New Delhi buys fuel and military hardware from Russia, he imposed lower tariffs on more than 50 countries, including Pakistan and Bangladesh. He also signed trade deals with significant partners like the European Union, Japan and South Korea. While Mexico was given another 90 days, China faces an August 12 deadline to sign a deal with the US. The US president issued an order Thursday imposing import duty rates from 10% to 41% on 69 trading partners, beginning August 7.

Canada

Donald Trump issued a separate order for Canada, raising the tariff rate from 25% to 35% and said that the second-largest US trading partner after Mexico had "failed to cooperate" in curbing fentanyl flows into the US.

Mexico

While a 90-day window was offered to Mexico to reach a trade deal, the president said the US would continue to levy a 50% tariff on Mexican steel, aluminium and copper and a 25% tariff on Mexican autos. He avoided a 30% tariff on most Mexican non-automotive and non-metal goods compliant with the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

China

Though the US and China have reached an agreement on most of the contentious issues, the deal is yet to be signed and further actions loom large if Beijing fails to sign the deal by August 12.

Brazil

After Brazil refused to stop the prosecution of Trump's friend and former President Jair Bolsonaro, the US President imposed a massive 50% tariff on the goods coming from this Latin American country. However, he softened his stand and excluded sectors like aircraft, energy and orange juice from higher tariffs.

Complete Tariff List

ANNEX I

Countries and Territories Reciprocal Tariff, Adjusted Afghanistan 15% Algeria 30% Angola 15% Bangladesh 20% Bolivia 15% Bosnia and Herzegovina 30% Botswana 15% Brazil 10% Brunei 25% Cambodia 19% Cameroon 15% Chad 15% Costa Rica 15% Côte d`Ivoire 15% Democratic Republic of the Congo 15% Ecuador 15% Equatorial Guinea 15% European Union: Goods with Column 1 Duty Rate[1] > 15% 0% European Union: Goods with Column 1 Duty Rate < 15% 15% minus Column 1 Duty Rate Falkland Islands 10% Fiji 15% Ghana 15% Guyana 15% Iceland 15% India 25% Indonesia 19% Iraq 35% Israel 15% Japan 15% Jordan 15% Kazakhstan 25% Laos 40% Lesotho 15% Libya 30% Liechtenstein 15% Madagascar 15% Malawi 15% Malaysia 19% Mauritius 15% Moldova 25% Mozambique 15%