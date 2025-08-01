Donald Trump cracks whip: 50 Countries, including Pakistan and Bangladesh, have tariff rates lower than India. Complete list here

Gautam Adani's Rs 219000 crore company's Q1 profit falls 16% to Rs...; the reason is...
While US President Donald Trump imposed on India 25% tariff plus a "penalty" if New Delhi buys fuel and military hardware from Russia, he imposed lower tariffs on more than 50 countries, including Pakistan and Bangladesh. See the list here.
While US President Donald Trump imposed on India 25% tariff plus a "penalty" if New Delhi buys fuel and military hardware from Russia, he imposed lower tariffs on more than 50 countries, including Pakistan and Bangladesh. He also signed trade deals with significant partners like the European Union, Japan and South Korea. While Mexico was given another 90 days, China faces an August 12 deadline to sign a deal with the US. The US president issued an order Thursday imposing import duty rates from 10% to 41% on 69 trading partners, beginning August 7.
Donald Trump issued a separate order for Canada, raising the tariff rate from 25% to 35% and said that the second-largest US trading partner after Mexico had "failed to cooperate" in curbing fentanyl flows into the US.
While a 90-day window was offered to Mexico to reach a trade deal, the president said the US would continue to levy a 50% tariff on Mexican steel, aluminium and copper and a 25% tariff on Mexican autos. He avoided a 30% tariff on most Mexican non-automotive and non-metal goods compliant with the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
Though the US and China have reached an agreement on most of the contentious issues, the deal is yet to be signed and further actions loom large if Beijing fails to sign the deal by August 12.
After Brazil refused to stop the prosecution of Trump's friend and former President Jair Bolsonaro, the US President imposed a massive 50% tariff on the goods coming from this Latin American country. However, he softened his stand and excluded sectors like aircraft, energy and orange juice from higher tariffs.
ANNEX I
|Countries and Territories
|Reciprocal Tariff, Adjusted
|Afghanistan
|15%
|Algeria
|30%
|Angola
|15%
|Bangladesh
|20%
|Bolivia
|15%
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|30%
|Botswana
|15%
|Brazil
|10%
|Brunei
|25%
|Cambodia
|19%
|Cameroon
|15%
|Chad
|15%
|Costa Rica
|15%
|Côte d`Ivoire
|15%
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|15%
|Ecuador
|15%
|Equatorial Guinea
|15%
|European Union: Goods with Column 1 Duty Rate[1] > 15%
|0%
|European Union: Goods with Column 1 Duty Rate < 15%
|15% minus Column 1 Duty Rate
|Falkland Islands
|10%
|Fiji
|15%
|Ghana
|15%
|Guyana
|15%
|Iceland
|15%
|India
|25%
|Indonesia
|19%
|Iraq
|35%
|Israel
|15%
|Japan
|15%
|Jordan
|15%
|Kazakhstan
|25%
|Laos
|40%
|Lesotho
|15%
|Libya
|30%
|Liechtenstein
|15%
|Madagascar
|15%
|Malawi
|15%
|Malaysia
|19%
|Mauritius
|15%
|Moldova
|25%
|Mozambique
|15%
|Myanmar (Burma)
|40%
|Namibia
|15%
|Nauru
|15%
|New Zealand
|15%
|Nicaragua
|18%
|Nigeria
|15%
|North Macedonia
|15%
|Norway
|15%
|Pakistan
|19%
|Papua New Guinea
|15%
|Philippines
|19%
|Serbia
|35%
|South Africa
|30%
|South Korea
|15%
|Sri Lanka
|20%
|Switzerland
|39%
|Syria
|41%
|Taiwan
|20%
|Thailand
|19%
|Trinidad and Tobago
|15%
|Tunisia
|25%
|Turkey
|15%
|Uganda
|15%
|United Kingdom
|10%
|Vanuatu
|15%
|Venezuela
|15%
|Vietnam
|20%
|Zambia
|15%
|Zimbabwe
|15%