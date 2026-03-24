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Donald Trump calls PM Modi, discusses US-Iran war

US President Donald Trump just spoke with Prime Minister Narndra Modi on Tuesday. The two leaders discussed the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, including the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 24, 2026, 07:12 PM IST

Donald Trump calls PM Modi, discusses US-Iran war
Donald Trump-PM Modi hold talks on West Asia conflict
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US-Israel-Iran war: US President Donald Trump just talked with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. The two leaders discussed the ongoing Middle East crisis, including the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open. The US-Iran war has been raging high with the latter freshly attacking Israel on March 24.

Modi-Trump talks on West Asia 

Donald Trump held telephonic talks with PM Modi to discuss the situation in West Asia, including the Strait of Hormuz, oil crisis and other topics. US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy to South and Central Asia Sergio Gor shared the news on X, saying, "President Donald Trump just spoke with Prime Minister Modi. They discussed the ongoing situation in the Middle East, including the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open."

US-Iran latest update

The move comes amid recent developments in the war in the Middle East where Tehran fired scores of missiles at Israel, a day after the US President ordered the Department of war to "postpone all strikes" against Iran. His move came after he claimed that the two countries had "productive" talks to halt the conflict raging across the Middle East. In response, the Gulf nation denied of any such talks and this latest move can be seen as a clear provocation to the US. 

Before halting military strikes on Iran, President Trump had given a 48-hour deadline to open the Strait of Hormuz and said that the country will hold strikes against Iran for five days subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions". 

Middle East crisis

The ongoing crisis has disrupted the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route respinsible for handling about 20% of the world’s energy supplies. Iran has taken the advantage of its geographical location to control the strait and has allowed only limited ship movement, keeping it for its 'friends' since the conflict started. In effect, it has created a blockade for the smooth travel of global energy supllies, including supplies to India.

The Middle East crisis began when the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on February 28. They declared before the attacks that they had failed to make enough headway in talks aimed at ending Iran's nuclear program, contrary to mediator Oman's claim that significant progress had been made.

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