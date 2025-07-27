Donald Trump calls for legal action against Kamala Harris, Oprah, and Beyoncé, know why

Donald Trump accused Harris of spending millions of dollars to buy endorsements from stars such as singer Beyoncé, TV host Oprah Winfrey, and civil rights activist Al Sharpton.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) demanded that Kamala Harris and several top American celebrities be prosecuted for allegedly receiving and paying millions of dollars for endorsements during the 2024 presidential election.

Trump called the move 'totally illegal' and accused Democrats of breaking campaign finance laws.

In a post on his Truth Social account, Trump accused Harris of spending millions of dollars to buy endorsements from stars such as singer Beyoncé, TV host Oprah Winfrey, and civil rights activist Al Sharpton. He alleged the endorsements were paid for and not genuine, and called for legal action.

"I'm looking at the large amount of money owed by the Democrats, after the Presidential Election, and the fact that they admit to paying, probably illegally, Eleven Million Dollars to singer Beyonce for an ENDORSEMENT (she never sang, not one note, and left the stage to a booing and angry audience!), Three Million Dollars for 'expenses,' to Oprah, Six Hundred Thousand Dollars to a very low-rated TV 'anchor,' Al Sharpton (a total lightweight!), and others to be named for doing, absolutely NOTHING! These ridiculous fees were incorrectly stated in the books and records. YOU ARE NOT ALLOWED TO PAY FOR AN ENDORSEMENT. IT IS TOTALLY ILLEGAL TO DO SO."

"Can you imagine what would happen if politicians started paying people to endorse them. All hell would break out! Kamala and all of those who received Endorsement money BROKE THE LAW. They should all be prosecuted," he further added.

Trump's fresh attack comes amid controversy over his own handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case files.

Earlier, Trump slammed the investigation into the Epstein case as a politically motivated campaign. He referred to it as a "con job" by Democrats to distract from his performance, The Hill reported.

"The Radical Left Democrats are doing everything in their power to distract and obfuscate from our GREAT six months of service to America, results of which many are saying is the BEST six months in Presidential history," Trump posted on Truth Social.

He added, "They have gone absolutely CRAZY, and are playing another Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax but, this time, under the guise of what we will call the Jeffrey Epstein SCAM. Hopefully, the Grand Jury Files will put an end to this HOAX."

According to The Hill, Trump has directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to work on releasing the grand jury testimonies of Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. The decision follows public pressure for more transparency from both parties, including members of Trump's MAGA base.

