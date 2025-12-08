'Donald Trump Avenue': THIS Indian state is set to rename road after US president

Karnataka SHOCKER: Woman mauled to death by two Rottweiler dogs in Davangere; dog owner arrested
INDIA
The buzz around the two-time and sitting US president has reached a stage where a state government in India is set to rename a road after him. Yes, you read that right! Read on to know more on this.
Donald Trump makes a lot of news, in the United States or elsewhere. The buzz around the two-time US president has reached a stage where a state government in India is set to rename a road after him. Yes, that's right! The government of Telangana has decided to call the road that houses the US Consulate General in Hyderabad after the 79-year-old Republican leader. The posh road in the state capital will now be called Donald Trump Avenue, according to media reports.
The Telangana government will reportedly write to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the US embassy in New Delhi, informing them about the renaming plan. The development comes after Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy proposed naming key roads in Hyderabad after leading global corporations and personalities. He had made a comment on this while addressing the annual US-India Strategic Partnership Forum conclave in the national capital earlier this year.
The proposal is part of the state government's bid to position Telangana as a symbol of innovation-driven India. For instance, the upcoming Greenfield radial road, which connects to the Nehru Outer Ring Road at Raviryala and the newly-proposed Radial Ring Road will reportedly be named after the late industrialist, Padma Shri Ratan Tata. The state government had earlier changed the name of the interchange at Raviryala to Tata Interchange. Telangana also plans to recognise top tech companies such as Wipro and Microsoft in similar fashion.