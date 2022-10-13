'Don't you see difference in treatment...': Tharoor points out uneven playfield in Congress president race with Kharge

Shashi Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge - File Photo

Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor on Thursday lamented that some leaders had openly come out in support of his poll opponent Mallikarjun Kharge and even summoned meetings in his favour, saying it disturbed the level-playing field.

Pointing out differential treatment from the party leaders, the Thiruvananthapuram MP said that several PCC chiefs and senior leaders were not available for a meeting with him during his visits to their respective states, but they warmed up to Kharge when he visited them for support.

On his "uneven playing field" remark, Tharoor said, "...In several PCCs, leaders welcomed and met Kharge Sahab. The same was not done for me. I visited PCCs but PCC chiefs were not available. I am not complaining, but do you not see a difference in treatment?"

He said his partymen should vote for him only if they are seeking a change in Congress. "Do you want the party to go with change or are you satisfied with everything? If you think everything is fine, do not vote for me as I want such a change in the party that would bring back voters who did not remain with us in 2014 and 2019," he added.

Earlier this week, Tharoor had said he could act as a catalyst of change for the grand old party in order to revive the party’s presence in the country.

Regarding rumours that Kharge is an ‘official candidate’ for party chief and he is not, Tharoor said, "Some people are saying Kharge is an official candidate and I am no one. But I want to say that the Gandhi family is unbiased and no one is an official candidate as we are standing for strengthening of the Congress party. If someone is saying that delegates are asked to vote for a certain person, it`s not true."

Meanwhile, Congress veteran leader and party’s presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge had said that his name was not suggested by the party supremo Sonia Gandhi and dismissed the speculations of receiving support from the party’s interim president.

Kharge said that Sonia Gandhi had never suggested his name for the party president position and called it a rumour. He further said that members of the party have elected delegates which are 9,300 in number who will vote for the candidate and the one with the majority would be elected.