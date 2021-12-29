'Don't worry, you won't die': Kiren Rijiju replies to Twitter user requesting not to impose restrictions

Several people have already made plans for celebrating the new year at tourist places, be it beaches or the hills. While several states have imposed some restrictions in view of the increasing infection of COVID-19, sometimes, there are other reasons too that generally hinder people's excitement. Especially in hills, it is common during this time of the year that the routes are blocked due to snowfall, landslides or avalanches.

A similar advisory was shared by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju for people who are planning to visit Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh due to heavy snowfall in the area. However, a Twitter user urged him not to impose restrictions as has already booked the tickets.

"Advise to tourists visiting Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh at this point of time. It is reported heavy snow fall between Baishakhi, Sela Pass and Nuranang. Pls get proper information before you move because the road is extremely dengerous to drive and temperature goes down to -25 !," the minister had tweeted.

Advise to tourists visiting Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh at this point of time. It is reported heavy snow fall between Baishakhi, Sela Pass and Nuranang. Pls get proper information before you move because the road is extremely dengerous to drive and temperature goes down to -25 ! pic.twitter.com/sLYM9aF4Fh — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) December 26, 2021

On his tweet, a user named Ashish Singhvi wrote, "Dear sir whatever it may be I've already booked my tickets to Arunachal, don't impose any restrictions, Marega tho marega lekin trip cancel nai hoga (will not cancel the trip even if I may die)."

Replying to him, Rijiju said that he won't die and he's just giving an advisory for everyone's safety.

"Don't worry brother, you won't die. Have fun and enjoy your trip to Arunachal Pradesh. I'm just giving an advisory for everyone's safety," Rijiju replied.

Don't worry brother, you won't die. Have fun and enjoy your trip to Arunachal Pradesh. I'm just giving an advisory for everyone's safety. https://t.co/skqJsYGf8Y — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) December 29, 2021

Notably, Kiren Rijiju's convoy was stuck amid heavy snowfall in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh. After this, Kiren Rijiju himself pushed out his car, whose video he shared on his Twitter.