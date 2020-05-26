'Don't worry about stability of Maha govt,' says Sanjay Raut amid rumours of rift in coalition

A day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met NCP chief Sharad Pawar amid reports of a rift between the state's ruling coalition over the handling of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said that there was "no need to worry about the stability of the government".

Thackeray and Pawar met at the former's Mumbai home, 'Matoshree' after it was reported that the Maharashtra CM was unhappy over Pawar's suggestion that the state should reopen gradually and economic activities should be allowed to put the economy back on track.

Confirming about the meeting between the two senior leaders, Raut took to his official handle on Twitter to declare that the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition government in the state is not facing any trouble.

"Sharad Pawar and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met at Matoshri yesterday evening. The two leaders had a discussion for an hour and a half. If anyone is spreading the news about the stability of the government, it is their stomach ache. The government is strong. No worries. Jai Maharashtra!!" tweeted Raut.

Notably, hours before his meeting with CM Thackeray, the NCP supremo held a meeting with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Talking to media after the meeting, NCP leader Praful Patel, who also attended the meeting with Pawar, said that it was "just a courtesy meet".

"It was only a courtesy meeting between Pawar saheb and the honourable Governor. We went there just to have a cup of tea. Governor saheb had invited Pawar saheb for a tea. We were there just for courtesy, there was no politics involved in this meet," said Patel.

Interestingly, BJP leader Narayan Rane also met Governor Koshyari on Monday (May 25) and demanded that President's Rule should be imposed in the state.