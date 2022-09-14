Don't want to wait on bus stop? Here's how you can book bus ride online on Uber, check steps

Image: Twitter/@OfficialGMDA

The Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) introduced the "Gurugram Plus" bus service on Uber, marking the first collaboration between an aggregator and a publicly funded public transportation system. The Uber App will now be able to be used to purchase bus tickets in Gurugram. People can now employ bus services for long-distance trips, just like they can book cabs.

Sudhir Rajpal (IAS), Chair of GMCBL and CEO of GMDA, introduced the service and said, “Today, Gurugram is home to a diverse population and the biggest domestic and international brands in the country. We are committed to improving public transport services and making commuting in Gurugram a joyful and seamless experience. Our partnership with Uber is a step in this direction and will pave the way for using world-class technology to revolutionize bus services in the city. We are confident that this partnership will receive love from the citizens, and inspire other cities to attempt similar initiatives in the near future.”

The trial run will start with CNG AC buses running on the routes from BPTP Astaire Garden (Sector 70) to DLF Cyber Park (Shankar Chowk) through Golf Course Road and from Badshahpur bus stands to DLF Cyber Park (Shankar Chowk) via Huda City Center metro station.

Passengers have the option to reserve their seats in advance.

They will be able to track the bus's location and expected time of arrival as well.

The cost of tickets would be Rs. 7 per kilometre.

Additionally, a Safety Line will be available to passengers around the clock.

To reserve a Gurugaman bus seat through the Uber app, follow these steps:

Step 1. Open the Uber app and select "Ride"

Step 2. Enter the locations of your pick-up and drop.

Step 3. Choose "Gurugaman Plus" from the various categories by scrolling down.

Step 4. The app will show the closest bus stops along the route.

Select the number of bus seats you want to reserve. You may choose a maximum of three seats.

Step 5. Confirm your travel plans and select a payment method.