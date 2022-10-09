'Don't want Kejriwal in trouble,' says Delhi minister after resigning; BJP, Congress demand Sisodia and Jain's removal

Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam resigns amid over his presence at conversion event

Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam resigned from his post on Sunday amid a controversy over his presence at a religious conversion event where Hindu deities were allegedly denounced. The BJP had used the issue to attack AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal during the election campaigning in Gujarat and accused him of being "anti-Hindu".

After resigning, Gautam accused the BJP of spreading "rumours" against him, and apologised to "anyone who has been hurt due to such propaganda".

"I do not want my leader Shri Arvind Kejriwal or the party to be in any trouble because of me. I am a true solider of the party and I will follow the ideals shown by Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Gautam Buddh throughout my entire life," he said on Sunday.

The AAP leader said he participated in the October 5 event "as a member of a society in personal capacity" and it had nothing to do with his party and the council of ministers.

He said Rajratana Ambedkar, the great-grandson of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, reiterated the 22 pledges (people take while embracing Buddhism) at the event and he had also repeated them along with more than 10,000 people.

"Since then, the BJP has been targeting our leader Arvind Kejriwal ji and the AAP which has pained me a lot," the letter read.

Meanwhile, the BJP claimed that Kejriwal's "fear of losses" in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections led to Gautam's resignation and demanded the removal of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain over corruption allegations. The Delhi unit of Congress also demanded to know when Sisodia and Jain will be sacked from the Kejriwal cabinet.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that Gautam had resigned due to pressure from the BJP.

He said that resignation was not enough but legal action should also be taken against him and he should be expelled from the party for condemning Hindu gods and goddesses.

"Apart from this, resignations should also be taken from the Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain involved in corruption," he said

He accused Kejriwal and his ministers of not hesitating from condemning Hindu gods and goddesses for their political ambitions.

"Gautam's resignation does not mean that there has been any improvement in Kejriwal's ideology, but it is because Kejriwal fears loss in the Gujarat and Himachal elections. That is why he has taken the resignation from Gautam," he demanded.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari called for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation, calling him the 'mastermind' behind the episode.

Anil Kumar, Delhi Congress President, echoed similar views. "There are several other corrupt ministers in Arvind Kejriwal's cabinet including Sisodia.

"The question is, when will Kejriwal take action against his corrupt ministers? When will he sack Manish Sisodia? There are serious allegations against several other MLAs too," he said.

Accusing Kejriwal of also being involved in corruption, Kumar said that he talks about corruption-free governance but does not sack his ministers involved in corrupt practices.

"Ministers like Manish Sisodia are still surviving in Kejriwal's cabinet to help him loot the people of Delhi," he added.