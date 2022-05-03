‘Don’t want hindrance for Muslim community’: Raj Thackeray cancels Maha Aarti on Eid 2022

File photo

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has been speaking against the usage of loudspeakers in religious places, especially mosques, over the past month. He had also issued a deadline to mosques to remove their loudspeakers by May 3.

Retracting from his deadline, Raj Thackeray said on Monday that his party workers will not be performing ‘Maha Aartis’ scheduled for Tuesday on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya and said the Muslim community should celebrate the Eid festival falling on the same day without any hindrance.

Through a post on social media, the MNS chief said that the issue of loudspeakers atop mosques being raised by him was a social matter and not religious in nature. He further added that Eid is being celebrated on Tuesday and the Muslim community should have no hindrance in celebrating their festival.

Taking to Twitter, Thackeray said, “Eid is being celebrated tomorrow. The Muslim community should also celebrate festivities without any hindrances. I have already mentioned this in the Sambhajinagar rally (on Sunday in Aurangabad).”

Appeal to Maharashtra Sainik's... pic.twitter.com/sTzbTI14Qu — Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) May 2, 2022

He further added, “I appeal to my 'Maharashtra Sainiks' not to perform 'Maha Aartis' on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya which will also be celebrated tomorrow. We do not intend to cause hindrance or obstacles to any religion during their festivities.”

Raj Thackeray issues this advisory for all his party workers as this year, Eid and Akshaya Tritiya are falling on the same day (May 3). This also comes in the midst of several recorded communal violence cases from across the country on notable festivals.

Earlier, Thackeray had issued a warning to all the mosques and the Maharashtra government that if the loudspeakers are not removed, his party workers will stand in front of mosques and play Hanuman Chalisa on loud volume, issuing a deadline of May 3.

Backtracking from his deadline to avoid communal disturbance, Thackeray wrote on his social media, “Regarding the loudspeaker issue, I will further notify what we intend to do, via my social media.”

(With PTI inputs)

