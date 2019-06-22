Headlines

'Don't use mobile, while drinking': Hilarious traffic signboard in J&K goes viral on social media

A traffic signboard that reads " DONT USE MOBILE PHONE. WHILE DRINKING" has gained a lot of attention in social media

article-main
DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 25, 2020, 05:05 PM IST

A hilarious traffic signboard in J&K has the social media audience in splits.

Everybody online is talking about a signboard which reads " DONT USE MOBILE. PHONE WHILE DRINKING" at Peer Ki Gali on Mughal road.

As people in Twitter made fun of the incident, the authorities issued a clarification which said,"This unit has installed a signboard at Peer Ki Gali on Mughal Road recently with the nomenclature that ‘Don’t use mobile phone while driving’ in order to ensure general awareness among the concerned drivers,”

The Traffic Police Office Of Rural Jammu has also initiated an inquiry in the entire matter.

The clarification by Traffic Police of Rural Jammu stated, " “However, it has been brought into the notice of undersigned that some disgruntled elements have changed the aforesaid signboard with the nomenclature that “Don’t use a mobile phone while drinking”, which is a matter of serious concern and requires to be enquired thoroughly,”

Omar Abdullah, former J&K chief minister tweeted, "You’ve had the advice to not drink & drive & the advice to not use your mobile phone while driving. Here’s a new piece of advice."

This tweet has evoked hilarious reactions from the people in the comment section.

 

 

 

