‘Don’t undermine authority of a leader’: UK-based Sikh body supports PM Modi amid security lapse row

A major security breach incident in Punjab involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sparked massive uproar and a political war of words between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. A UK-based British Sikh Association has recently shared viewpoints on the issue and claims that those who disrupted PM Modi’s visit must know that Punjab could have received great benefits from his rally.

Speaking to Zee News on Saturday, Chairman of the British Sikh Association – Lord Rami Ranger said, “The misguided people who disrupted the Modi’s visit should realize that the PM had come to give more benefits to Punjab”.

Notably, PM Modi was enroute to a BJP rally in Punjab’s Ferozepur when his convoy was stuck on a flyover for over 15 minutes due to a protest blocking the road ahead on January 5.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, he was visiting Punjab to lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 crore.

Showing support towards the PM’s motives, Rami Ranger said, “No one should undermine the authority of a leader who has to steer the country, it is a sad indictment of the security arrangements surrounding his visit that allowed a handful of an unruly mob to hamper the visit planned to exercise his democratic right to meet and greet the public”. He emphasised that the PM was a democratically elected head of the Indian government and is not the representation of just one state but the entire nation.

The British Sikh Association further highlighted that the PM was not solely dependent upon Punjab for his strength in the Parliament. Instead, the state needs his direct support to sail through challenges associated with terrorism and drug epidemic.

Rami Ranger said, “In fact, Punjab depends on the PM’s goodwill for its future development and being a bordering state, Punjab needs the central government to help fight terrorism and the drug epidemic unleashed by India’s neighbour”.

Based on the observations of a Sikh political activist Mandeep Singh Manna, several forces who are opposed to peace have been trying to push Punjab deeper into the grips of terrorism. Just like older days, every Punjabi needs to be careful about them.

"PM was coming to Punjab only after scrapping the three controversial farm laws to assuage the hurt feelings of Punjab," Manna said. Following such incidents, the investors have become reluctant to invest in Punjab. Consequently, the youth of the state are opting to settle in other countries.

According to Manna, the protests during PM’s visit to Punjab’s Ferozpur haven’t affected the reputation of Modi or BJP but Punjab as a state has surely suffered.

On the other hand, Sikh BJP leader Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina affirmed that PM Modi is the protector of Punjab and Punjabiat. He said, “The Punjabi culture and harmony are respected all over. PM has a special respect for the brave Punjabis and Sikhs”.

He also added that Punjab and Punjabiat have been exposed to great risks due to the immature leadership of the Congress, including President Navjot Singh Sidhu and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.