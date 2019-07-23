Trending#

'Don't think POTUS has the slightest idea': Twitterati seriously doubt PM Modi asked Trump to mediate on Kashmir

US President Donald Trump on Monday offered to be the "mediator" between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue as he met Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House where the two leaders discussed a host of issues.


Updated: Jul 23, 2019, 12:59 AM IST

US President Donald Trump on Monday offered to be the "mediator" between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue as he met Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House where the two leaders discussed a host of issues.

India maintains that the Kashmir issue is a bilateral one and no third party has any role in it.

"If I can help, I would love to be a mediator. If I can do anything to help, let me know," Trump said in response to a question during his meeting with Prime Minister Khan in the Oval Office.

Trump said that he is ready to help, if the two countries ask for it.

Reacting swiftly, India made it clear that PM Modi had made no such request.

The MEA said in a statement that PM Modi made no such request. Raveesh Kumar wrote: “We have seen @POTUS's remarks to the press that he is ready to mediate, if requested by India & Pakistan, on Kashmir issue. No such request has been made by PM @narendramodi to US President. It has been India's consistent position. that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally. Any engagement with Pakistan would require an end to cross border terrorism. The Shimla Agreement & the Lahore Declaration provide the basis to resolve all issues between India & Pakistan bilaterally.”

