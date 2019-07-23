'Don't think POTUS has the slightest idea': Twitterati seriously doubt PM Modi asked Trump to mediate on Kashmir

US President Donald Trump on Monday offered to be the "mediator" between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue as he met Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House where the two leaders discussed a host of issues.

India maintains that the Kashmir issue is a bilateral one and no third party has any role in it.

"If I can help, I would love to be a mediator. If I can do anything to help, let me know," Trump said in response to a question during his meeting with Prime Minister Khan in the Oval Office.

Trump said that he is ready to help, if the two countries ask for it.

Reacting swiftly, India made it clear that PM Modi had made no such request.

The MEA said in a statement that PM Modi made no such request. Raveesh Kumar wrote: “We have seen @POTUS's remarks to the press that he is ready to mediate, if requested by India & Pakistan, on Kashmir issue. No such request has been made by PM @narendramodi to US President. It has been India's consistent position. that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally. Any engagement with Pakistan would require an end to cross border terrorism. The Shimla Agreement & the Lahore Declaration provide the basis to resolve all issues between India & Pakistan bilaterally.”

Everyone needs to calm down. Trump got confused, it was actually Hafiz Saeed who asked him to mediate.. — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) July 22, 2019

By offering to mediate on Kashmir, Trump said something deeply provocative to India, which has always refused 3rd party mediation. India is America's most important "natural ally" in its rivalry with China. Hard to overstate the stupidity and ignorance of what Trump said. — Edward Luce (@EdwardGLuce) July 22, 2019

Trump just now: "Pakistan never lies." Trump last year: Pakistan "has given us nothing but lies and deceit." https://t.co/rwEStlVXEb — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) July 22, 2019

Doubt this big time https://t.co/WOe91u8aKM — Aman Sharma (@AmanKayamHai_ET) July 22, 2019

Another dangerous gem from Trump. Reports say he offered to “assist” on the Kashmir issue “on PM Modi’s request”. Last week he claimed credit for Hafiz Saeed’s arrest after “ a ten year search.” जनाब प्रौढ़ शिक्षा अभियान में भर्ती हों। — palki sharma (@palkisu) July 22, 2019

Lol. Chat just got disabled on the washington post YT live stream on Khan's visit to White House. Indians & Pakistanis were fighting as usual earlier with their usual flair, even though the live stream never started. (there is a certain metaphor here, but cant quite point to it.) — Devirupa Mitra (@DevirupaM) July 22, 2019

It's been two-and-a-half years. The media's unwillingness or inability to distinguish between Trumpism (which is important) and Trumpisms (which are not) is becoming rather tiresome. — Dhruva Jaishankar (@d_jaishankar) July 22, 2019

I am 100% certain that Modi never asked him to mediate. I am also equally certain that Modi will not respond to this statement. That’s the best thing to do. Trump has no interest in Kashmir or the Indo-Pak conflict. He just says things. Ignore and move on. Focus on trade. https://t.co/MotxA9hYwd — Ram (@ramprasad_c) July 22, 2019

I doubt Modi would have asked for mediation. https://t.co/JxIfPq2jCa — Yusuf Unjhawala (@YusufDFI) July 22, 2019

India doesn't accept and appreciate any third party intervention in Kashmir. Whole Kashmir is integral part of India and we shall have it. There is no question of mediation by anyone. Period. — Suresh Nakhua ( सुरेश नाखुआ ) (@SureshNakhua) July 22, 2019

I honestly don't think Trump has the slightest idea of what he's talking about. He has either not been briefed or not understood what Modi was saying or what India's position is on 3rd-party mediation. That said, MEA should clarify that Delhi has never sought his intercession. https://t.co/DxRpNu6vw2 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 22, 2019