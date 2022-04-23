‘Don’t pursue higher education from Pakistan’: UGC, AICTE issues advisory for Indian students

File photo

If you are a student in India and have plans to migrate to other countries to pursue your higher education, you might want to cross Pakistan off your list, according to a recent advisory that has been issued by UGC and AICTE.

In a joint notice, the University Grant Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) have warned students against going to Pakistan to pursue their higher education in any specific subject or courses.

The two education regulatory bodies of India have said that if a person goes to Pakistan for their higher education, they won’t be able to seek employment in India regarding that same course of the subject, making an exception for Pakistani migrants with Indian citizenship.

The notification reads, “All concerned are advised not to travel to Pakistan for pursuing Higher Education. Any Indian national/ Overseas Citizen of India who intends to take admitted to any degree college/ educational institution of Pakistan shall not be eligible for seeking employment or higher studies in India on the basis of such educational qualifications (in any subject) acquired in Pakistan.”

UGC and AICTE further added, “However, migrants and their children who have acquired higher education degrees in Pakistan and have been awarded citizenship by India would be eligible for seeking employment in India after obtaining Security Clearance from MHA.”

This comes just a few days after the authorities asked Indian students not to migrate to China for their studies. This advisory was issued after the Chinese government denied visas to Indian students who were already seeking education in the country.

The reason for discouraging higher education from Pakistan is not yet known, but the notice has been issued shortly after the government in the country changed, as former PM Imran Khan was ousted through a no-confidence vote and opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif was elected as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan.

