'Don't politicise paper leak': JP Nadda says govt ready for detailed Parliament discussion

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Wednesday said the government is ready to discuss everything related to the paper leak in Parliament and the opposition should present its views.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Wednesday said the government is ready to discuss everything related to the paper leak in Parliament and the opposition should present its views. Addressing a press conference here, Nadda said that over 150 paper leaks mentioned by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were being investigated.

"The matter will be discussed in Parliament. We are ready to discuss it in detail. We are ready to discuss everything related to the paper leak on the forum of the Parliament...The opposition should present its views, and the government will respond," he said."Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, gave a presentation in the Parliament, and in that presentation, he discussed approximately 150 paper leaks. This is a matter of investigation, and the government, being a responsible government, will undoubtedly investigate and present the truth to the public and the nation."

Nadda said that the issue of paper leaks should not be politicised and it is a serious problem which requires in-depth discussion."We should move beyond blame and counter-allegations and discuss this. The best medium for discussion is Parliament, and we are ready for that discussion. Let there be a thorough discussion, delving into the details through in-depth discussion. What are the factors leading to the paper leak? Who are the people involved, and how has the Central Government responded?" he asked.

"How have we addressed this issue when a paper leak has come to our attention, and how should other governments address it? What is the point we should deeply consider and find a solution to so that injustice is not done to our students, numbering in the millions?" he added. He said students have raised the issue of paper leaks. "First of all, I urge that we should not politicize this issue and it is not appropriate to seek political advantage from it. This is a serious problem and requires in-depth discussion," he added.

Rahul Gandhi attack Govt over incidents of paper leak

In his press conference earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi made several attacks on the government and demanded resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.He alleged that Dharmendra Pradhan has "failed as an Education Minister" and "has literally destroyed India's biggest asset" and said the Congress fully supports the demand for his resignation. Rahul Gandhi also demanded accountability for police action against protestors during their 'Sansad Chalo' march, saying those who ordered it and those who executed it should be made accountable.

"They (students) have some demands. The first demand completely legitimate demand is that Dharmendra Pradhan, who has failed as an education minister who is known to be corrupt, should be relieved of his duties. 100% legitimate demand. Nothing wrong with it. He has shown India and the world that he is incapable of running this system. Exam leaks are happening one after the other," the Congress leader said.

"The second demand is that very single person who raised a finger on our students and it doesn't matter who is the people who ordered it and the people who executed it should be made accountable. Third thing is that the man who is running this entire system, the man who is finally accountable to all this, should have the decency to apologise to the students for what has happened," he added.There has been a stalemate in Parliament over the oppositon demand for the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan and its insistence on raising paper leak issue under specific rule.



(With inputs from ANI)