'Don't panic, follow COVID-19 guidelines': PM Modi in address to nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his address to the nation on Saturday by wishing everyone a Merry & Safe Christmas. After this, he went on to speak about a few things including the spread of the Omicron variant that is crucial in India at the moment.

He asked citizens across the country not to panic and follow proper CVODI-29 guidelines for safety. He requested everyone to be cautious while welcoming the new year.

Regarding the health infrastructure of the country, PM Modi assured that India has adequate stock of oxygen, medicines and hospitals that have been prepped to tackle COVID-19 and the new variant at any stage. He said, "India has 18 lakh isolation beds, 5 lakh oxygen supported beds, 1.40 lakh ICU beds, 90,000 pediatric ICU and non-ICU beds. We have more than 3,000 working PSA oxygen plants, 4 lakh oxygen cylinders have been distributed throughout the nation."

He further said, "Despite all the geographical challenges, we ran the world's largest vaccination campaign." On the vaccine front, PM Modi said that India will soon have its own Nasal Vaccine and DNA vaccine.

Here are a few things that PM Modi announced during the address to the nation:

- Frontline workers and senior citizens with comorbidities to get precaution dose. The process to begin on January 10

- Youngsters between 15-18 age group to get the vaccine. The process to begin on January 3

- Requested public not to panic over Omicron