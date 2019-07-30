Don't name rape accused till probe is over: PIL in Supreme Court

The Supreme Court stirred a fresh debate on Monday by entertaining a public interest litigation that aims to protect the identity of persons accused of rape and other sexual offences till the time the investigation finds enough evidence to press charges.

The petition filed by an individual, Reepak Kansal, and lawyers' body Youth Bar Association relies on instances where false cases of sexual assault and harassment are levelled against individuals who stand to lose their reputation until a court declares them innocent. During this time, not just the individual, even their family members have to face social stigma and undergo mental stress on account of the false allegations.

The petitioners' perspective impressed a bench of Justices SA Bobde and BR Gavai which decided to issue a notice to the Centre seeking its response on the plea.

Approaching the issue of crime and its consequences from the viewpoint of the accused, the petition argues that if law is to protect human rights, why does it seek to conceal the identity of the victim alone when that of the accused is equally vulnerable.

The guiding principle of criminal law that a person is innocent until proven guilty gets lost, as by the time there is a conclusive decision by the court, the identity of the accused is subjected to intense scrutiny across social and other media of mass communication, damaging his and his family's reputation beyond repair.

"Such allegations not only destroy an individual's life but create a social stigma on the family members too. Need of the hour demands that some preventive measures be taken to avoid and to deal with such situations in the interest of justice," the petition states.

The petition has touched new grounds of legal jurisprudence, as the court has so far viewed the provisions concerning sexual offences from the perspective of victims. The petitioners argued that there are instances when individuals commit suicide as they cannot tolerate the stigma of being falsely accused of such offences. The petition urges the court to examine the right of an individual placed in such a situation to live with dignity under Article 21.

The petition discusses the example of S Nambi Narayanan, the scientist with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who was falsely accused of being a spy in 1994 but had to wait for a clean chit from the Supreme Court until last year. Incidentally, this was a case under the Official Secrets Act. But since the petition restricts itself to those accused of sexual offences alone, a question arises whether this would extend to those accused of other crimes as well.