'Don't mess around...': CJI DY Chandrachud warns lawyer, here’s what happened

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud is known to be very soft spoken when engaging with lawyers and rarely loses his cool during court proceedings. However, a lawyer managed to exasperate the CJI who responded by warning the advocate, “Don’t mess around with my authority.”

The Supreme Court bench headed by CJI Chandrachud is usually overloaded. His courtroom is packed with lawyers and his bench usually hears around 100 cases daily seeking urgent listing before SC benches.

On Tuesday, a lawyer had requested an early hearing in a matter mentioned by him. He was informed by the SC bench that the matter will be listed on April 17. Upon this, the advocate surprised the justices asking for liberty to mention the case in front of another bench. He asked the CJI’s bench, “I can mention before another bench, if permitted.”

The bench rebuked the lawyer telling him not to play tricks. The bench, which also comprises Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala, said, “You can’t mention it here and then elsewhere for an earlier date.”

The lawyer realised that the CJI had been irked by his submissions. He expressed regret and asked to be excused for his submissions. “Yes, you are excused. But do not mess around with my authority,” the Chief Justice told the lawyer.

