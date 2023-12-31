Headlines

'Don't live a filter life, live a fitter life': Akshay Kumar during PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' address

With the New Year approaching, Akshay urged listeners on the broadcast to make resolutions about adopting a healthy lifestyle.

ANI

Updated: Dec 31, 2023, 01:07 PM IST

article-main
Actor Akshay Kumar on Sunday made his special appearance in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat'.

In an audio message, Akshay, who is considered one of the fittest actors in the Indian film industry, urged people to take fitness seriously in their lives.

He also requested people to change their lifestyle as per the advice of doctors and not by looking at a film star's body.

"It is very important that we understand what is good and what is bad for your fitness. Change your lifestyle on the advice of doctors and not by looking at the physical attributes of a film star. Actors are often not what they appear on screen. Many types of filters and special effects are used and after seeing them, we start using the wrong shortcuts to change our body," Akshay said.

The 'Khiladi Kumar' also requested people to boost their bodies naturally instead of opting for shortcuts. He outlined a holistic approach that includes regular exercise, yoga, consumption of good healthy food, maintaining a proper sleep schedule, incorporating meditation, and, most importantly, embracing one's natural appearance.

"Nowadays many people take steroids and go for six packs and eight packs... Friends, with such shortcuts the body swells from the outside but remains hollow from the inside. Remember, a shortcut can cut your life short. You need long-lasting fitness, not shortcuts. Fitness should not be an instant coffee or 2-minute noodles," he added.

With the New Year approaching, Akshay urged listeners on the broadcast to make resolutions about adopting a healthy lifestyle.

"In this new year, promise yourself no chemicals, no shortcuts, exercise, yoga, good food, sleeping on time, some meditation and most importantly happily accept your look. After today, don't live a filter life, live a fitter life," he said.

On the work front, Akshay will be seen next in the official Hindi remake of the Tamil drama film 'Soorarai Pottru', which is all set to hit theatres on February 16, next year.

He also has an action-thriller, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', alongside Tiger Shroff, 'Housefull 5' and 'Welcome To The Jungle' in his kitty.

