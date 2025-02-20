Her comment, shared in posts on Instagram and X, came just a day after entrepreneur and investor Nikhil Kamath sparked a fiery debate as he compared the eating out habits of people in India and countries like Singapore.

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has weighed in on the ongoing debate on social media about home-cooked food.

Her comment, shared in posts on Instagram and X, came just a day after entrepreneur and investor Nikhil Kamath sparked a fiery debate as he compared the eating out habits of people in India and countries like Singapore.

“Do not listen to rich boys,” Diwekar said. “Eating at home is a healthy practice. One that can prevent many diseases, lead to sharing between communities, and deepen bond of love and security.”

“Learn to cook. Practice it often. Irrespective of gender, age or income. #gharkakhana” she added in her post.

Diwekar has over 1.6 million (16 lakh) followers on Instagram, and has been a nutritionist to film stars such as Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor, among others.

Do not listen to rich boys, eating at home is a healthy practice. One that can prevent many diseases, lead to sharing between communities, and deepen bond of love and security. Learn to cook. Practice it often. Irrespective of gender, age or income. #gharkakhana — Rujuta Diwekar (@RujutaDiwekar) February 19, 2025

On Tuesday, Kamath, the billionaire co-founder of the online brokerage platform Zerodha, shared a post on X comparing the eating out habits in India and Singapore.

He said most people he met there “never cook at home,” adding that if India were to follow this trend, investing in or opening up restaurants would be a “massive opportunity.”

“What's different in our consumption behaviour? And will this change say when GDP per capita crosses 5k USD, and labour costs increase?

To my restaurateur friends, if one thing could change to make this industry in India thrive, what would that be?” he asked.

“Ghar ka khana” has remained a heated topic of debate on social media since Kamath’s post. Many people criticised his comparison of India with Singapore given the vast differences in the economy and culture of the two countries. However, some said there is hardly any time to cook at home on an everyday basis.