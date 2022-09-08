Search icon
‘Don’t compare Sikh turban, kripan with hijab’: Top remarks by Supreme Court in Karnataka hijab row

The Karnataka hijab row case is currently being heard in the Supreme Court, which has made several remarks regarding the school uniform issue.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 07:26 PM IST

Supreme Court of India (File photo)

The Karnataka hijab row case, which kicked up a political storm in the state earlier this year, is currently being heard by the Supreme Court, with many petitioners urging the bench to permit them to wear headscarves and hijabs inside their educational institutes.

The controversy began when several Muslim girl students were denied entry inside their schools and institutes on account of wearing a hijab, which was against the dress code set by the state government.

Hearing the petitions challenging the dress code rule in schools and colleges of Karnataka, the Supreme Court on Thursday said that there is no comparison between Kirpan and the turban of Sikhs with the hijab as a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court held that wearing a turban and kirpan is allowed for Sikhs.

The remarks came when a bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia heard various petitions challenging the Karnataka High Court judgment upholding the ban on hijab in educational institutes, according to news agency ANI.

Here are some of the top remarks made by the Supreme Court bench regarding the Karnataka hijab case-

Responding to a comparison made to the Sikh community and their dress mandates, Justice Gupta said that comparison with Sikhs may not be proper as carrying the kirpan is recognized by the Constitution. "So don't compare practices," the court remarked.

During a long exchange between the court bench and the lawyer, Justice Gupta said, “Problem here is that one particular community is insisting on a headscarf (hijab) while all other communities are following the dress code. Students of other communities are not saying we want to wear this and that.”

As per media reports, the lawyer also pointed out that many students wear a rudraksha around their necks, the court bench said, “That is worn inside the shirt. Nobody is going to lift the shirt and see if someone is wearing rudraksha."

The Supreme Court also questioned the lawyers who were batting for the right to wear hijabs inside their educational institutes. Justice Gupta said, “You can't take it to illogical ends. Right to dress will include right to undress also?"

(With ANI inputs)

