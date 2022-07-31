Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

'Don't come to us or BJP out of fear': Eknath Shinde on ED action against Sanjay Raut

Meanwhile, BJP leaders in Maharashtra also said that Raut should not be afraid of the ED action if he has not done anything wrong.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 03:57 PM IST

'Don't come to us or BJP out of fear': Eknath Shinde on ED action against Sanjay Raut
Eknath Shinde (Left), Sanjay Raut (Right)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said if Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut is innocent, he should not be afraid of the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) action against him.

Talking to reporters in Aurangabad, Shinde said, "Raut has declared that he has not done anything wrong. If that is so, why fear a probe? Let it happen. Why fear if you are innocent?"

The ED on Sunday conducted a search at Raut's residence in Mumbai in connection with a money laundering case. In a tweet after the agency began the search at his place, Raut said, "I swear by late Balasabheb Thackeray that I have nothing to do with any scam."

To a question on Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khotkar's statement that he joined the rebel Sena camp as he was compelled by circumstances, the chief minister said, "Did we invite him? Don't come to us or BJP out of fear of ED or under any pressure."

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Maharashtra also said that Raut should not be afraid of the ED action if he has not done anything wrong.

Former minister Girish Mahajan said, "Sanjay Raut is unnecessarily invoking late Balasaheb Thackeray and instigating Sena workers against the Union government. He should not be afraid of anything if he is had done nothing wrong."

"I don't understand why he is tweeting and recalling late Balasaheb Thackeray. People must trust the government and judiciary," he said.

Kirit Somaiya, another BJP leader and former MP, said Raut is currently under investigation, and no charges have been framed against him. "He should not be making any political comments right now. If he is found to be involved (in any irregularities), he should face the action."

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Top ITBP officer Sanjay Arora named new Delhi Police Commissioner
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.