Don't charge fare from stranded migrant workers, provide food and water: Supreme Court to states

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed states and Union Territories (UTs) to not charge any fare for travel either by train or bus from the migrant workers who have been stranded across the country due to the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

The apex court has also directed the states to provide food and water to the stranded migrants on their journey.

Lakhs of migrant workers were stranded due to the coronavirus-enforced lockdown announced on March 24. Many of them have been walking on foot to reach their native home while some have been transported by state governments using trains and buses.

Taking suo moto cognizance of the matter, the top court passed interim directions in regard to the migrant crisis.

Observing that it is presently concerned with the miseries and difficulty faced by the migrant workers who are trying to get to their native places, the court said though there is no doubt that concerned state governments and UTs are taking steps, several lapses have been seen in the process of registration, transportation and providing food water to the migrants.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, also comprising Justices SK Kaul and MR Shah, said all migrant workers who are stranded at various places shall be provided food by concerned states and Union Territories (UTs) at places which shall be publicised and notified to them for the period they are waiting for their turn to board a train or a bus.

The bench said that the originating state shall provide meals and water at the station and the Railways would provide the same during the journey. Food and water must be provided by the states if they travel in buses.

The bench directed that states oversee the registration of migrant workers and ensure that they are made to board the train or bus at the earliest and said that complete information in this regard should be publicised to all concerned.