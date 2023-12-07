Headlines

'Don't call me Modiji, I am Modi': PM at BJP's parliamentary meeting after victory in 3 states

The BJP scored a thumping win over the Congress in the assembly polls to three states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 03:44 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked his party members not to call him 'Modi ji'. He said that this was not anyone's personal victory, but a collective victory. He added, "Don't distance me from the public by making me 'Modi ji'. "I am Modi."

He cited the data of incumbent parties winning state polls to assert that the Bharatiya Janata Party is the most preferred party for governance. The remarks came during the BJP's parliamentary party meeting. PM Modi was given a standing ovation at the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting on Thursday following the party's stupendous win in three assembly polls.

Party MPs raised slogans lauding his leadership as senior leaders, including BJP president J P Nadda, felicitated Modi at the first meeting of the BJP Parliamentary Party in Parliament's Winter Session.

The BJP scored a thumping win over the Congress in the assembly polls to three states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. PM Modi's leadership has been cited as the primary reason for its big win.
The Congress snatched power from the BRS in Telangana where the BJP's vote share and tally rose.

The BJP Parliamentary Party, which includes all its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members, generally meets every week during sessions. In the meetings, its leaders, including PM Modi, speak on different issues germane to the agenda in Parliament and also to its organisational and political campaigns.

READ | Victory in MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh polls due to hard work, team spirit: PM Modi tells BJP MPs 

 

