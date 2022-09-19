Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Don't believe Modi behind misuse of CBI and ED: Mamata Banerjee exonerates PM; blames it on Amit Shah-led Home Ministry

Giving an exoneration to the prime minister, Mamata Banerjee put the blame of the alleged misuse of the central agencies in the Union Home Ministry.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 08:20 PM IST

Don't believe Modi behind misuse of CBI and ED: Mamata Banerjee exonerates PM; blames it on Amit Shah-led Home Ministry
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee - File Photo

In an expected remark, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she doesn’t believe that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is behind the alleged excesses of central agencies like CBI and Enforcement Directorate in the state and blamed a section of the BJP leaders for misusing them to serve their interests.

Banerjee, who was speaking on a resolution in the Assembly against the “excesses” of the central probe agencies, urged the Prime Minister to ensure that the agenda of the union government and the interests of his party do not get mixed up. The BJP opposed the resolution which was later passed by the Assembly.

Giving an exoneration to the prime minister, she put the blame of the alleged misuse of the central agencies in the Union Home Ministry, controlled by Home Minister Amit Shah. 

“Businessmen are leaving the country and running away. They are running away because of fear and misuse of ED and the CBI. I believe Modi hasn't done this. Many of you don't know that the CBI doesn't report to the PMO anymore. It reports to the Home Ministry. Some BJP leaders are conspiring and they go to Nizam Palace often,” she said.

The remarks from Mamata are surprising given the history of face-offs between the TMC-led state government and the BJP-led central government over a host of issues. 

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said such a "resolution against the CBI and ED" is against the rules and regulations of the Assembly. 

Adhikari also said that she was trying to help her nephew and party MP Abhishek Banerjee, who is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the coal scam in the state.

Central agencies such as CBI and ED are probing into several cases in the state, in which senior TMC leaders are accused. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CUET PG 2022 Result date, time: NTA likely to release CUET PG on THIS date at cuet.nta.nic.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.