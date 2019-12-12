'Don't be misled by Cong's statements': PM Modi on Citizenship Amendment Bill during poll rally in Jharkhand

"There are attempts to fuel tensions in the Northeast region. Most of the region is out of the ambit of this bill but the politics of Congress and its allies depends on illegal immigrants," PM Modi said at a Jharkhand rally.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lashed out at the Congress party for taking a stand against the Citizenship Amendment Bill which was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Addressing a poll rally in Jharkhand, PM Modi said, "Congress in the past had promised relief to persecuted minority refugees but never did anything for them. The condition in which they were living in Pakistan, similar treatment was given by the Congress governments to them."

"There are attempts to fuel tensions in the Northeast region. Most of the region is out of the ambit of this bill but the politics of Congress and its allies depends on illegal immigrants," he added.

On the issue of protests taking place in the northeast over the Citizenship Amendment Bill, PM Modi said, "I assure every state of the East and Northeast. The traditions, culture, language etc of Assam and other states will not be affected at all. The central government will work with the state government for your development. Don't be misled by Congress's statements."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister took to Twitter and assured Assamese people that their rights will be preserved as there is nothing to worry about the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

PM Modi wrote on Twitter, "I want to assure my brothers and sisters of Assam that they have nothing to worry after the passing of Citizenship Amendment Bill."

"I want to assure them- no one can take away your rights, unique identity and beautiful culture. It will continue to flourish and grow," PM Modi said.

"The Central Government and I are totally committed to constitutionally safeguard the political, linguistic, cultural and land rights of the Assamese people as per the spirit of Clause 6," PM added.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019, was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday with a 125-105 vote share, two days after it was passed in the Lok Sabha following a 12-hour long debate.

125 votes fell in favour of the Bill, while 105 votes were against it. The controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill was tabled in the Rajya Sabha by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, day after the bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday midnight.

The Bill aims to provide for Indian citizenship to the Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after six years of residence in India instead of the current mandatory stay of 11 years even if they do not possess any document.

Meanwhile, polling in the third phase of Jharkhand assembly elections on 17 constituencies is underway. Jharkhand polls are being held in five phases and the counting of votes will be held on December 23.