Dominate electorate with issues like abrogation of Article 370, triple talaq: Nadda to BJP workers

Setting the tone of party's campaign in the upcoming Assembly elections in Jharkhand, BJP working president J P Nadda on Saturday told the workers to dominate the electorate with issues like abrogation of Article 370 and triple talaq and not to get dominated by their queries and problems.

"The leader is one who dominates and the follower is one who gets dominated. When you are among the people, they will pose ten questions. But you have to bring them to the issues of Article 370 and triple talaq," he said amid the chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai.'

Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to the state to take stock of the election preparedness, was addressing 'Shakti Kendra Sammelan' here in Palamu district.

"If people say that they will vote you but ask who will be your candidate...tell them that the candidate will be the symbol of BJP. We have to dominate. We have to convey our point effectively," he said.

The senior BJP leader said that there was an "electrifying effect" of the abrogation of Article 370 and people are joyous after the decision.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have made the dream of one nation-one Constitution true. The decision will benefit the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh immensely," he said.

Referring to Pakistan's letter to the United Nations alleging human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir with mention of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks, Nadda hit out at the opposition party, saying that the prevailing situation in the Muslim-dominated state was due to its wrong policies.

"The Congress party has betrayed the people of Jammu and Kashmir while three families looted the state and hampered its development. The people of the state were not getting benefits of the Central government schemes," he said.

The BJP leader also slammed the alliance of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Congress in the state and said they have neither leader nor intentions.

"We have a leader, policies and intentions. We have workers and the atmosphere is also in our favour whereas the opposition parties lack all these," he said urging the party workers to work at booth level for the next four months to win the election.

Nadda said the BJP was the world's largest political party with 18 crore members, and only seven countries have more population than the number of BJP workers.

"This is the power of our organisation. Except the BJP no one will be able to break this record," he said.

He claimed that during the recent membership drive the party has added the highest number of members in West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir.