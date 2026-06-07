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Domestic LPG price rise: Cooking cylinder cost hiked for the second time in three months, check new rates

Domestic LPG cylinders have now become costlier after oil marketing companies raised the prices by Rs 29 per cylinder with effect from Sunday. This marks the second hike in prices in the last three months.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 07, 2026, 07:33 AM IST

Domestic LPG price rise: Cooking cylinder cost hiked for the second time in three months, check new rates
Price of LPG cylinders have been increased after OMCs increased rates (ANI)
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LPG price hike: Domestic LPG prices have yet again been raised making domestic cooking gas costlier for consumers. The price hike in LPG cyliners came after oil marketing companies raised them by Rs 29 per cylinder from June 7, 2026, marking the second increase in domestic LPG prices in the last three months since the US-Israel-Iran war started.

After the LPG price hike, the rate of a standard 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi has been raised to Rs 942 from Rs 913, said news agency PTI citing industry sources. The latest increase in prices came exactly two months after the last hike on March 7 when prices increased by Rs 60 when the West Asia conflict disrupted global energy supplies and in effect raised international fuel prices. Notably, according to industry sources, the LPG price hike at the time had only partially offset losses incurred on domestic LPG sales.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, addressing an inter-ministerial briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said that the government has taken several steps to ensure adequate LPG availability, including increasing domestic production and securing imports.

"As far as the under recovery on LPG domestic cooking cylinder is concerned, it is still in the range of almost 700 rupees," Sharma said while responding to media queries. Sharma attributed the recent moderation in LPG demand to multiple factors, including lower consumption by commercial and industrial users, improved booking cycles and technology-led delivery authentication.

"There has been a reduction because our commercial and industrial LPG and the other reason is the booking period that we managed, I mean 25 days and 45 days. And the third reason is the DAC [Delivery Authentication Code] linked deliveries," she said. 

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