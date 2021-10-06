Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 15 - Check new rates in your city

Oil Marketing Companies have once again increased the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 15. Oil companies have increased the price of 14.2 kg cylinder without subsidy by Rs 15. After this, now the price of LPG cylinders in Delhi has increased from Rs 884.50 to Rs 899.50 per cylinder. The prices of LPG cylinders are revised every month.

The two main factors that determine the prices of LPG cylinders in India are the exchange rate of the rupee against the dollar and the global benchmark rate.

The last time the LPG cylinder was hiked by Rs 25 was on September 1. It was the second hike undertaken by oil marketing companies (OMCs) within one month and the third in less than months. On August 17, prices were increased by Rs 25 taking the cost of a 14.2 kg cylinder to Rs 859.5 per cylinder in Delhi.

LPG price list for 14.2 kg cylinder

New Delhi - Rs 899.50

Mumbai - Rs 899.50

Gurgaon - Rs 893.50

Bengaluru - Rs 887.50

Chandigarh - Rs 894.00

Jaipur - Rs 888.50

Patna - Rs 974.50

Kolkata - Rs 911.00

Chennai - Rs 900.50

Noida - Rs 882.50

Bhubaneshwar - Rs 886.00

Hyderabad - Rs 937.00

Lucknow - Rs 922.50

Trivandrum - Rs 894.00