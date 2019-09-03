Domestic help abducts Delhi man by hiding him in fridge

A 91-year-old man named Krishna Khosla was allegedly kidnapped from his residence in a refrigerator by his domestic help late on Saturday night.

The Khosla couple live on the first floor of their house in the posh area of Greater Kailash with their son and servant Kishan. At around 6 pm when the couple was alone, Kishan reportedly served them tea laced with sedatives. After the couple fainted, Kishan called six of his friends and put the man in the refrigerator and loaded it on a mini tempo and drove away.

The kidnappers left the elderly woman unconscious at her home. The incident was brought to Delhi Police's notice after Khosla's wife regained consciousness the next morning, only to find his husband and the domestic help missing.

According to the police, there is no trace of the house being looted, but Khosla is missing. They have now formed several teams and are conducting raids in search of the servant and Khosla.