Domestic flights to become costlier from June 1 as govt raises lower limit on fares

Domestic air travel is set to become costlier as the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Friday raised the lower limit on fares by 13 to 16 percent, according to an official order.

The increase in airfares will come into effect from June 1, it said. The upper limits on fares remain unchanged.

As per an order by MoCA on Friday, "Fare for domestic travel less than 40 minutes of duration will be hiked by Rs 2,300 to Rs 2,600, which is 13 percent of the current fare."

The government has raised the lower limits to help the airlines amid a devastating second wave of COVID-19, which has reduced air travel significantly.

Flights with a duration between 40 minutes to one hour will have fares at a lower limit of Rs 3,300. The fares for such flights were earlier capped by the ministry at Rs 2,900.

Similarly, for flights of duration between 60-90 minutes airfare will be charged at Rs 4,000, 90-120 minutes at Rs 4,700, 120-150 minutes at Rs 6,100, 150-180 minutes at Rs 7,400 and 180-210 minutes will cost Rs 8,700.

Currently, the airfare for flights in the above period is cheaper by Rs 300 to Rs 1,000.

In other words, for instance, a Delhi-Mumbai flight will cost Rs 700 more than the current fare.

The official order said that the government has taken this decision keeping in mind the "prevailing situation of COVID-19" in the country.

Domestic air travel has drastically reduced in the country during the last couple of weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In view of the sudden surge in the number of active COVID 19 cases across the country, decrease in passenger traffic and passenger load factor, the existing capacity cap of 80 percent capacity may be read as 50 percent capacity," MoCA said in the order.

The domestic fare price limit will not include taxes and airport development fees (ADF), which will have to be paid by the passengers.

Earlier in February 2021, the ministry had increased lower and upper limits of domestic airfare by 10 percent to 30 percent.

(With agency inputs)