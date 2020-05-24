Domestic flights at Kolkata airport to resume from May 28 in wake of Amphan relief work

Domestic flight operations will not begin from Monday at the Kolkata airport owing to relief work in the aftermath of the devastation caused by cyclone Amphan.

Kolkata Airport in an official communication has informed that flight operations will return from May 28.

"As the State Govt machinery is involved in relief & restoration work in the aftermath of the devastation caused by Amphan, State Govt had requested MoCA to defer resumption of flights from Kolkata Airport. Accordingly flights will resume at Kolkata from 28/05 instead of 25/05, with reduced schedule," Kolkata Airport stated.

The cyclone that made landfall near West Bengal's Digha, ripped through the coastal districts of the two states and lay waste to standing crops in thousands of hectares, uprooted trees, blew off electric poles and communication towers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced interim assistance of Rs 1,500 crore for cyclone-hit West Bengal and Odisha after reviewing the situation caused by cyclone 'Amphan' that ripped through the coastal districts of two states and claimed at least 86 lives.

The army and several NDRF teams have been deployed in the cyclone-affected areas to help in the restoration of essential infrastructure and services damaged by cyclone Amphan.

On Saturday, the state government sought help from the Indian army for relief work after cyclone Amphan left a trail of destruction in the state.

It is to be noted that all domestic flights are set to resume in India on May 25.

The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday dropped domestic air travel from the list of prohibited activities during the ongoing lockdown over COVID-19, as the government announced the resumption of services from May 25.

An order to this effect was issued by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla in his capacity as chairperson of the National Executive Committee under the National Disaster Management Act.