Call of duty: Pregnant nurse attends to COVID patients while observing Roza

Another viral image that is doing the rounds on social media is of a five-month pregnant Shilpa Sahu, the DSP of Dantewada in Chhattisgarh.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 28, 2021, 08:38 AM IST

Amid all the grim news coming from all corners, some stories are like a breath of fresh air which provides the much-needed hope to sail through tough times such as this. As India grapples with record-breaking COVID numbers, the Corona warriors are going out of their way to help patients and families. 

One such nurse from Gujarat is Nancy Ayeza Mistry. Nancy is four-month pregnant, is observing her Rozas in the holy month of Ramadan as well as performing her duties as a nurse and helping COVID-19 patients.

News agency ANI reported that  Nancy has been tirelessly attending patients at a COVID care center in Surat while observing Roza. Every day for eight to ten hours, Mistry goes around helping patients at the Atal COVID-19 center at the Althan Community Hall.

Speaking to ANI, she said, “I am doing my duty as a nurse. I consider serving people as a prayer."

Another viral image that is doing the rounds on social media is of a five-month pregnant Shilpa Sahu, the DSP of Dantewada in Chhattisgarh. Sahu is standing in the heat with a lathi in hand, telling motorcyclists to stay home amid the second wave of coronavirus. The video has garnered appreciation from all quarters. Sahu is the leader of the special anti-Naxal force the ‘Danteshwari Fighters’, Sahu took a break from anti-Naxal operations after she conceived but is out to fight as a corona warrior now.

“I am in the department but the child is not in the workforce. Keeping it in mind, I wear mask and take other precautions and instruct people from afar). That is why I keep a lathi also…to use it to keep people at a distance," she said as quoted by News18.

