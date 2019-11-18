Dog on a spiritual journey! Stray dog follows 13 devotees to Sabarimala, walks 480 km & continues

Devotion and dedication have no bars. Be it humans or animals, love for God is universal and a stray dog has proved it. When a group of 13 Ayyappa Maladharis (devotees) started their annual barefoot pilgrimage to Sabarimala, they never thought they would be accompanied by a dog on their way

A stray dog has been following them and has walked over 480km Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh to Kottigehara village of Chikkamagaluru district in Karnataka.

The group started their journey on Oct 31st and have been noticing the dog here & there. Later, they realised that the dog has been following them in the spiritual journey.

The lord Ayyappa devotees, undertaking the pilgrimage, say "We didn't notice the dog at first. But as we continued, it kept showing up behind us every now & then. We offer it the food we prepare for ourselves. We perform #Sabarimala pilgrimage every yr but it's a new experience." https://t.co/g2fUbJ2l9p — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2019

As reported by ANI, the lord Ayyappa devotees, undertaking the pilgrimage, say "We didn’t notice the dog at first. But as we continued, it kept showing up behind us every now & then. We offer it the food we prepare for ourselves. We perform Sabarimala pilgrimage every yr but it's a new experience."

The devotees have now decided to take it with them all the way up to Sabarimala in their spiritual journey. They said the dog sustained injuries to its paws a couple of times and was treated by local veterinarians.

"We offer it the food we prepare for ourselves. The dog has a leather collar around its neck and is very shy," the devotees said as reported by TOI.

Several devotees thronged Sabarimala Temple in large numbers to offer prayers on November 17 as the temple was opened for the second time.

The temple was opened on November 16 in the evening for the 41-day long annual Mandala-Makaravilakku Puja festival.

Security arrangements have also been beefed up in Sannidhanam after the Supreme Court (SC) lifted a traditional ban on the entry of women of all ages in 2018. However, this decision later referred to the review petitions to a larger seven-judge bench.