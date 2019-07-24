Dog abandoned in Trivandrum for having 'illicit relationship'

Shameen, a volunteer working for the People For Animals (PFA), has rescued many abandoned dogs from the streets of Thiruvananthapuram. However, when he found a white Pomeranian dog, about three years old, abandoned outside the World Market in Chackai, was shocked by a note attached to its collar.

The note written in Malayalam said, "The dog is a really nice breed. It is well-behaved. It does not require a large amount of food. It does not have any diseases. It is bathed once every five days. Only issue is that it barks a little. It hasn't bitten anyone in three years. Used to give it mainly milk, biscuit and raw eggs."

Nice so far?

However, at the end of the note, the owner gave the reason for abandoning the "well-behaved" dog of a "really nice breed."

"It is being abandoned because of 'illicit relationship' with a dog in the neighbourhood," the note said.

Shameen said she was informed that a dog was found near Wall Market Gate. "I went there and brought her home," she said.

“While cleaning up and petting the dog, I found this small locket attached to the collar. Inside, the letter was kept safely wrapped in a plastic wrapper with a string tied around it. Whoever did this, wanted this note to be found undamaged,” she told The Hindu.

Shameen told ANI that dogs are usually abandoned due to injury or sickness, this was the first time she had seen a dog abandoned for an "illicit relationship."