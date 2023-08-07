Headlines

'Doesn't violate Supreme Court order': Amit Shah on Delhi services bill in Rajya Sabha

'Doesn't violate Supreme Court order': Amit Shah on Delhi services bill in Rajya Sabha

The Delhi government had approached the Supreme Court for a stay on Delhi Services Bill.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 09:34 PM IST

Union Minister Amit Shah Monday said in Rajya Sabha that the Delhi services bill doesn't violate the Supreme Court order. The Union minister was replying on the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha. He also hit out at Congress saying, "We are making amendments to Constitution not to bring Emergency...Congress has no right to speak on democracy."

He further said that the bill to replace an ordinance for handling the transfers and postings of officials in the Delhi government has been brought to safeguard the rights of the people and not to usurp the power of the AAP government.

Replying to a debate on the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, Shah assured that the Upper House the objective of the bill was "only and only to provide efficient, corruption-free governance and popular government." He also assured the members that there is not even a single provision that changes the status of the system prevailing since the Congress regime.

Shah asserted that the bill is constitutionally valid and it does not violate the Supreme Court judgement from any angle. He said Delhi is different from other states because it houses Parliament, embassies, the Supreme Court and regularly many state heads from different countries visit the national capital. Therefore, Delhi was made a Union Territory.

"Delhi is a Union Territory with an assembly with limited powers," he said. In future, whoever fights elections in Delhi need to understand this character, Shah added. He said, "We have not brought the bill to usurp power. This is to stop the encroachment of the Delhi government on the Centre's powers." The bill was passed by Lok Sabha last week.

The ordinance was promulgated by the central government on May 19, a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi excluding police, public order and land to the elected government, headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Delhi government had approached the Supreme Court for a stay on the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, promulgated on May 19.
However, the Supreme Court last month refused to grant an interim stay on the Centre's ordinance. It referred the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, to a Constitution bench.

(With inputs from PTI)

