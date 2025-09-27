Does Sonam Wangchuk have connection with Pakistan? Leh Police make BIG statement amid probe, claims foreign funding

Wangchuk has been accused of instigating violence in Leh on September 24, which resulted in four deaths, and derailing talks with the Centre. Ladakh DGP SD Singh Jamwal alleged that Wangchuk has connections with Pakistan. What did DGP say?

Director General of Police (DGP) Ladakh, SD Singh Jamwal, on Saturday, alleged activist Sonam Wangchuk's connection with Pakistan and raised questions over his visits to the neighbouring countries. Addressing a press conference in Leh, DGP Jamwal said that the police arrested a Pakistan PIO, who was in touch with Wangchuk.



Leh police claim Sonam Wangchuk's link to Pakistan



DGP Jamwal said, "We arrested a Pakistan PIO in the recent past who was reporting back across. We have a record of this. He (Sonam Wanghchuk) had attended a Dawn event in Pakistan. He also visited Bangladesh. So, there is a big question mark on him...Investigation is being done."Further, he accused Wangchuk of instigating violence in Leh on September 24."Sonam Wangchuk has had a history of instigating. He has referred to the Arab Spring, Nepal and Bangladesh. The investigation into his funding is going on for FCRA violation," he said.



When asked about a foreign involvement behind the Leh violence, he told ANI, "During the investigation, two more people were caught. If they are part of some design, I cannot say. This place has a history of Nepalese people working as labourers, so we will have to investigate."DGP Jamwal said that the provocative speeches were made by "so-called environmental activists", leading to the violence in the Union Territory.

Why did Sonam Wangchuk detain and shift to Jodhpur?



The Ladakh administration explained the reasons behind detaining Wangchuk, stating that his activities were "prejudicial" to the security of the region and "detrimental" to ensuring peace and public order. "It is important to restore normalcy in the peace-loving Leh Town of Ladakh. To ensure this, it is also important to prevent Shri Sonal Wangchuk from further acting in a manner prejudicial to maintenance of public order," a release detailing the activist's detention read.



Meanwhile, the police official accused activist Sonam Wangchuk of derailing the talks with the Centre. He said, "An unfortunate incident occurred on September 24. Four lives were lost, and a large number of civilians, police officers and paramilitary officers were injured. There were attempts to sabotage these ongoing processes (talks with the Centre)." "This involved some so-called environmental activists; there is a question mark on their credibility as well. They tried to hijack the platform, and the prime name here is Sonam Wangchuk, who has earlier also delivered such statements and worked to derail the process," DGP Jamwal said.



Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has been lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail following his detention under the provisions of the National Security Act (NSA), officials said. He was taken to Jodhpur Central Jail last night after his arrest in Ladakh yesterday. Wangchuk's arrest comes amid chaos over the recent protests in Leh. The protests turned violent in Leh on September 24, following which the BJP office in the area was set on fire.



Two days after the death of four people in violent protests, Wangchuk was detained under the provisions of the NSA. The climate activist has been accused of "inciting violence".Wangchuk was on a hunger strike, which ended right after the violence unfolded.



(With inputs from ANI)