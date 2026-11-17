Does Rahul Gandhi have a girlfriend? Why has he not married her yet? These questions have been asked many times and have even taken on political colours. Now he has revealed it.

In what may be called a startling revelation, the 56-year-old bachelor has talked about his love life for the first time. (Image credit:Twitter)

Does Rahul Gandhi have a girlfriend? Why has he not married her yet? These questions have been asked many times and have even taken on political colours. Now he has revealed it.

In what may be called a startling revelation, the 56-year-old bachelor has talked about his love life for the first time. At sla ceremony to unveil Sonia Gandhi's autobiography 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', he said that he took his girlfriend to the restaurant where his parents met first.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha recalled taking his girlfriend to the restaurant in Cambridge where his parents, Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, first met. The anecdote gave the audience a rare glimpse into Rahul's romantic life. However, his later response to reporters added another twist to the story.

He took his girlfriend to the restaurant where his parents fell in love

Rahul said he had grown up hearing stories about his parents' first meeting at Varsity Restaurant in Cambridge. Years later, when he was visiting the city, he decided to see the place for himself and took his girlfriend along without initially explaining its significance.

"Many years later, I happened to be in Cambridge, and I told my girlfriend, 'You know, let's go to Varsity Restaurant.' She had no idea about what this was. I said, 'Let's go to Varsity Restaurant.' So we went there. I wanted to see where my parents had met," he said.

Rahul remembered the restaurant's yellow-coloured door and an interaction with a man standing at the entrance.

"We walk in there. I still remember the yellow-coloured door. A gentleman was standing there. He says, 'How many people?' I said, 'Two.' And he said, 'Go and sit down,'" he recalled.

Restaurant staff recognised Sonia and Rajiv Gandhi

After taking their seats, Rahul told the restaurant staff that his parents had met there. The man's response surprised him.

"I said, 'You know, my parents met at this restaurant.' And he just looked at me and he said, 'Oh, them. I know them.' And I was like, 'What do you know about them?' He says, 'Oh, those two. I know exactly who you're talking about,'" Rahul said.

The conversation then moved to the menu. When Rahul asked what he should order, the staff member recommended chicken chasseur. Rahul and his girlfriend decided to try it, ordering two portions.

"So I said, 'Well, you know what we'll do? We'll have two of those.' And we got the chicken. We had the chicken," he said. But the food failed to live up to the restaurant's romantic history.

Rahul joked that people could visit the place to fall in love but should avoid ordering its chicken chasseur.

"And listen, if you want to fall in love, go to Varsity Restaurant. Never eat the chicken chasseur in Varsity Restaurant. Okay?" he said, drawing laughter from the audience.

"Because they seem to remember that the food was fantastic. They seem to remember it was brilliant. The food's horrible. Okay?" he added.

Is she still Rahul Gandhi's girlfriend? His response raises questions

The story soon became a talking point beyond the memoir launch. When reporters asked Rahul where the woman who had accompanied him to the restaurant was, he offered a brief clarification.

"She is a friend of mine," he replied. His answer left the nature of their relationship unclear. While Rahul had referred to her as his girlfriend while recounting the Cambridge visit, he described her as a friend when asked about her by reporters.

He has not publicly shared further details about her identity or the present status of their relationship.

Rahul Gandhi's revelation has now raised a bigger question: Is the woman he took to the restaurant in Cambridge still the person he sees a future with? Or was she someone from an earlier chapter of his life?

At 56, Rahul remains unmarried, and he has not spoken publicly about any plans to tie the knot. His brief response to reporters, describing the woman as "a friend of mine", has only added to the curiosity.

Will Rahul eventually introduce his partner to the world? Is marriage something he has considered, and could the woman from his Cambridge story be the one he chooses to spend his life with? For now, he has left these questions unanswered.

Will Rahul's marriage story mirror Sonia and Rajiv Gandhi's?

Rahul's parents, Sonia and Rajiv Gandhi, first met at Varsity Restaurant in Cambridge, a place that has remained part of their love story. Years later, Rahul returned to the same restaurant with his girlfriend, creating a personal connection between his own life and the story he had heard about his parents.

If Rahul decides to marry, will his relationship follow a similar path? Will he share the story of how he met his future wife, just as his parents' meeting became a memorable part of their family history?

For now, Rahul has shared only a small glimpse of his personal life. Whether the woman he mentioned is still part of it, whether wedding bells are in his future, and when he might decide to take that step remain unanswered. His Cambridge anecdote may have opened a window into his love life, but the biggest chapter is still waiting to be told.