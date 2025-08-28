Does Lord Krishna's magic still lives on? Here are 5 sacred places in India where you can feel his presence

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

How do 50% tariffs on India impact US economy? Will it raise inflation, throw thousands out of jobs?

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Lalbaugcha Raja Day 1: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, to Jacqueline Fernandez, celebs bring their fashion A-game

Metro In Dino OTT release date: When, where to watch Anurag Basu film starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi

R Ashwin to script history for India, poised for ground-breaking move to THIS league after IPL retirement

Sidharth Malhotra-Sara Ali Khan to Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur: Fresh pairings Bollywood fans are still waiting for

Ananya Panday’s Skincare Secret: 3 kitchen ingredients she swears for instant glow

Deendayal Lado Laxmi Yojana launched in Haryana: Women to get Rs...; check eligibility, other key details HERE

World’s tallest Lord Ganesha idol stands in THIS country and its not India

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: When and where to see Blood Moon? Check date, time and other details

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Ashnoor Kaur's fitness secrets: From cycling to mindful eating

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
How do 50% tariffs on India impact US economy? Will it raise inflation, throw thousands out of jobs?

How do 50% tariffs on India impact US economy? Will it make thousands jobless?

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Lalbaugcha Raja Day 1: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, to Jacqueline Fernandez, celebs bring their fashion A-game

Ganesh Charuthi 2025: Celebrities who visited Lal Bhaugcha Raja on first day

Metro In Dino OTT release date: When, where to watch Anurag Basu film starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi

Metro In Dino OTT release date: When, where to watch Anurag Basu film

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeIndia

INDIA

Does Lord Krishna's magic still lives on? Here are 5 sacred places in India where you can feel his presence

Vrindavan, Dwarka, Mathura, Govardhan, and Barsana are five sacred places where Krishna’s presence is still felt. Each site carries timeless lessons of love, devotion, courage, and protection, keeping Lord Krishna’s magic alive for millions of devotees.

Latest News

Muskan Verma

Updated : Aug 28, 2025, 02:52 PM IST

Does Lord Krishna's magic still lives on? Here are 5 sacred places in India where you can feel his presence
Does Lord Krishna's magic still lives on? Here are 5 sacred places in India where you can feel his presence
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Lord Krishna is one of the most beloved deities in Hinduism. He continues to inspire millions across the world. Krishna’s stories, teachings, and divine acts are not just part of mythology but living lessons of love, courage, and wisdom. Even today, there are sacred places in India where devotees believe Krishna’s magic is still alive.

Vrindavan

Krishna has spent his childhood and youth with the gopis in Vrindavan. The town is an epitome of unconditional love and devotion. From playful butter stealing tales to his eternal bond with Radha, Vrindavan reminds us that true love is free, fearless and full of joy.

Dwarka

Dwarka in Gujarat is known as Lord Krishna’s royal city. This place marks his leadership quality of service and compassion. The Dwarkadish Temple stands as a symbol of humble leadership and devotion and it also teaches us that true strength lies in uplighting others.

Mathura

Mathura is the birth of Lord Krishna and is one of India’s holiest cities. From the Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple to vibrant celebrations of Janmashtami, the city reflects innocence, joy, and divine energy. Mathura inspires people to reconnect with their inner child and find wonder in life.

Govardhan Hill

Krishna’s legendary act of lifting Govardhan Hill to shield villagers from Indra’s storm is a lesson in resilience and courage. Today, devotees walk around the hill in pilgrimage, seeing it as a sacred reminder of compassion, protection, and divine strength.

Barsana

Barsanan is Radha’s hometown and it is deeply associated with the divine love story of Radha and Krishna. Known for its Lathmar Holi celebrations, the place highlights a love that is not about possession but freedom and spiritual wholeness.

 

ALSO READ: Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Children broke an unusual 'Cycle Dahi Handi' to celebrate the festival - VIRAL

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand talks about her dark past, two failed marriages, Baseer Ali reveals he got his mother married, but his stepfather...
Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand talks about her dark past, two failed marriages
PM Modi makes BIG statement as Trump's 50% tariff deadline looms: 'No matter how much pressure comes...'
PM Modi's BIG statement as Trump's 50% US tariff deadline looms
6,6,6,6: Rinku Singh smashes half century ahead of Asia Cup 2025, his strike rate is...
6,6,6,6: Rinku Singh smashes half century ahead of Asia Cup 2025
Message for Trump? China's Xi Jinping to host PM Modi, Vladimir Putin in major show of power
Message for Trump? China's Xi Jinping to host PM Modi, Vladimir Putin
Supreme Court lawyer Shubham Awasthi gets big role at World Humanitarian Drive, will lead mega London event
Shubham Awasthi to Lead World Humanitarian Drive's London Event
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE