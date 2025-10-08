Add DNA as a Preferred Source
INDIA

Pakistan threatens India with war! Does it expose frustration after defeat in May clashes?

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned India of a possible war, saying “risks are real,” days after pleading with New Delhi to stop airstrikes.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Oct 08, 2025, 03:47 PM IST

The country that pleaded with India to stop aerial bombing in the four-day military clashes in May has threatened it with war. Spewing venom against India, Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif yet again used communal rhetoric against the neighbouring country. He warned that the possibility of another war against New Delhi is very real. The Pakistani minister, who has been made completely irrelevant by Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir, added that Islamabad does not want any escalation with India, but "the risks are real, and I am not denying that."

Khwaja Asif shows ignorance 

Showing his complete ignorance of history, Khwaja Asif said, "History shows that India has never been one united nation, except briefly under Aurangzeb. Pakistan was created in the name of Allah. At home we argue and compete. In a fight with India, we come together." In an interview with Samaa TV, he said, "If it comes to war, God willing, we will achieve a better result than before, Inshallah." This is the statement of the defence minister of Pakistan, which lost wars against India in 1947-48, 1965, 1971, the Kargil War in 1999, and military skirmishes in May 2025. 

Asim Munir spews hatred

In an attempt to justify the 'Two Nation Theory,' which has failed miserably, Asif added communal overtones to his talk to the television channel. Earlier, Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir said, "Our religions are different, our customs are different, our traditions are different, our thoughts are different, and our ambitions are different." This speech triggered the dastardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

Pahalgam terror attack

The terror attack forced India to retaliate by targeting ten terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. It was named Operation Sindoor. It triggered four-day military clashes between the two countries. After suffering extensive damage in the aerial bombing by the Indian Air Force, Pakistan's DGMO pleaded with his Indian counterpart to stop the attacks. India accepted it and halted the attack immediately. 

