Does India have only 5-10 days of oil reserves left? Here's what govt has to say

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INDIA
The central government assured that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG anywhere in the country, as the US-Israel-Iran war escalates, and the Strait of Hormuz remains disrupted.
For LPG, crude oil and natural gas, India is heavily dependent on imports and over half of its supply comes from West Asian countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and the UAE, all of which depend on the Strait of Hormuz for shipments. As the US-Israel-Iran war escalates, and the Strait of Hormuz remains disrupted, India's oil reserves certainly suffer a major hit. Reports claim that India is left with only 5-10 days of oil reserves, raising concern among Indian households, the market and equities. In the latest development, the central government has debunked the reports, stating that the nation has enough supply for around 74 days, with the current stock covering nearly 60 days.
According to PTI, India imports around 88 per cent of its crude oil, 50 per cent of its natural gas, and 60 per cent of its LPG from abroad. The central government assured that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG anywhere in the country. “The fuel supply situation remains stable, secure, and continuously monitored,” the government said through Press Information Bureau (PIB), the central government's nodal agency. “India maintains a total reserve capacity of approximately 74 days, with the current stock cover at around 60 days. This includes crude oil, petroleum products, and strategic reserves stored in underground caverns, ensuring nearly two months of assured fuel availability nationwide."