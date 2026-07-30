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Does E20 fuel cause engine failure in vehicles? Here's what Nitin Gadkari said

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Nitin Gadkari said that the process involved various stakeholders including automobile manufacturers, component makers, and testing agencies.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 30, 2026, 09:47 PM IST

Does E20 fuel cause engine failure in vehicles? Here's what Nitin Gadkari said
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari (Photo: ANI).
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Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday told the Parliament that the E20 fuel programme was rolled out after careful consideration and testing. In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Gadkari said that the process involved various stakeholders including automobile manufacturers, component makers, and testing agencies. The minister stated the transition was made after successful validation of fuel systems, engine durability, drivability, material compatibility, emissions performance, and consumer acceptance.

Gadkari said in his reply: "The exhaust emissions meet the respective norms (i.e. BS VI vehicles meet the BSVI emission norms when tested with E20). The test for engine durability has not shown any failure due to E20. Tests covering parameters such as engine drivability, startability, corrosion resistance and material compatibility have confirmed that E20 is safe for use under prescribed standards." He added that while the blended fuel may reduce mileage, it has benefits such as better acceleration, enhanced ride quality, and nearly 30 percent lower carbon emissions than E10 fuel. "The fuel efficiency of vehicles may be reduced by 2 to 6 per cent depending on the vehicle category and vintage. The tests for engine durability on a dynamometer and vehicle tests on road have not shown any failures due to E20," the minister told the House.

Gadkari further said: "More than 20 crore two-wheelers and over 3 crore petrol cars have been operating on these blends without any verified evidence of widespread engine failure or vehicle breakdown attributable to ethanol blending." He added: "Manufacturer service data have also confirmed that there is no abnormal corrosion, wear or reduction in vehicle life due to E20 fuel, and automobile manufacturers continue to honour warranty obligations for vehicles using specification-compliant E20 fuel."

The comments come as consumer groups and opposition leaders have criticised the introduction of the E20 petrol -- a blend of 20 percent ethanol and 80 percent petrol. Car owners have been flagging engine damage in older vehicles and a drop in fuel economy. The government, however, has blamed the claims on a misinformation campaign. Earlier, during a Supreme Court hearing, the Centre had said that its E20 fuel policy was an ongoing "experiment" and that its results would be known next year.

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