Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Largest Kashmiri folk dance performed by 10000 women at Kashur Riwaaj Cultural Fest on occasion of 78th Independence Day

Viral video captures tense stand-off between two dogs and two lions, watch

Why Pakistan celebrates it's Independence Day on August 14?

Doda Gunfight: Army captain martyred during encounter with terrorists in J-K

Superstar stole Salim-Javed's writing credit for blockbuster, reveals Salman Khan: 'It is very, very...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video captures tense stand-off between two dogs and two lions, watch

Viral video captures tense stand-off between two dogs and two lions, watch

Why Pakistan celebrates it's Independence Day on August 14?

Why Pakistan celebrates it's Independence Day on August 14?

Superstar stole Salim-Javed's writing credit for blockbuster, reveals Salman Khan: 'It is very, very...'

Superstar stole Salim-Javed's writing credit for blockbuster, reveals Salman Khan: 'It is very, very...'

9 Indian actors who hold Guinness World Records

9 Indian actors who hold Guinness World Records

7 herbs to get rid of mouth odour

7 herbs to get rid of mouth odour

5 animals that turn white during winter 

5 animals that turn white during winter 

Hindenburg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

Hindenburg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्��को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This blockbuster was inspired by Sholay, had 4 superstars, director chose newcomer over Amrish Puri, it earned...

This blockbuster was inspired by Sholay, had 4 superstars, director chose newcomer over Amrish Puri, it earned...

Indian star with largest car collection, has only flops, still owns more cars than Shah Rukh, Salman, Ranbir, Allu Arjun

Indian star with largest car collection, has only flops, still owns more cars than Shah Rukh, Salman, Ranbir, Allu Arjun

Inside Sonam Kapoor's stunning Mumbai home whose interiors, decor will give tough competition to Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Inside Sonam Kapoor's stunning Mumbai home whose interiors, decor will give tough competition to Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

TATA Curvv EV Review: Style Quotient, Redefined! A Game Changer In Electric SUV I Auto Tech Review

TATA Curvv EV Review: Style Quotient, Redefined! A Game Changer In Electric SUV I Auto Tech Review

DRDO Successfully Test Fires Made-In-India Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile

DRDO Successfully Test Fires Made-In-India Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Apologises For Crass Joke On Konkani People After Backlash

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Apologises For Crass Joke On Konkani People After Backlash

Superstar stole Salim-Javed's writing credit for blockbuster, reveals Salman Khan: 'It is very, very...'

Superstar stole Salim-Javed's writing credit for blockbuster, reveals Salman Khan: 'It is very, very...'

Sunny Deol made this Bollywood star fall in love with him, she confessed feelings on national TV, then...

Sunny Deol made this Bollywood star fall in love with him, she confessed feelings on national TV, then...

Meet only married couple to top box office in 34 years; bigger stars than Alia-Ranbir, Deepika-Ranveer, Saif-Kareena

Meet only married couple to top box office in 34 years; bigger stars than Alia-Ranbir, Deepika-Ranveer, Saif-Kareena

HomeIndia

India

Doda Gunfight: Army captain martyred during encounter with terrorists in J-K

An Indian Army Officer, who sustained injuries during an encounter with the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda, has succumbed to the injuries.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 14, 2024, 01:25 PM IST

Doda Gunfight: Army captain martyred during encounter with terrorists in J-K
Representative Image (Photo credit: ANI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A captain rank officer in the Indian Army, during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda, has been martyred, said an official. 

Meanwhile, an anti-terror operation is underway in the Doda district. 

"A Captain of the Indian Army from the 48 Rashtriya Rifles was killed in action during the ongoing Op Assar in Doda district", a defence official told ANI. 

The Army Captain was martyred while leading the search party during the anti-terror operation, which began on Tuesday, i.e., August 13. 

Earlier, Army’s Northern Command wrote in a post on 'X', “Search for the terrorists continues amidst heavy firefight. One officer has been injured while leading the search party. War like stores have been recovered as operations continue.”

Moreover, two soldiers and a civilian were killed in Anantnag during an encounter between the security forces and terrorists, whcih broke out during a joint operation launched by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF in the general area of Kokernag in Anantnag on August 10 this year. 

Notably, in the recent months, Jammu and Kashmir have witnessed a surge in the terror attacks. In July, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), while addressing the Lok Sabha, stated that 28 people, including civilians and security personnel, were killed in 11 terror-related incidents and 24 counter-terror operations up to July 21 this year.

Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, earlier today, chaired a significant meeting on rising terror-related incidents in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The key meeting saw the presence of Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane, National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Director General of Military Operations-Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma and heads of the security-related agencies, ANI reported. 

In addition, security forces in the union territory have been put on high alert keeping in view Independence Day to ensure public safety. 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Resident doctors' body calls off strike after meeting Union Health Minister Nadda

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Resident doctors' body calls off strike after meeting Union Health Minister Nadda

'It will add to...': SC declines petition challenging govt's decision to cancel UGC-NET

'It will add to...': SC declines petition challenging govt's decision to cancel UGC-NET

Quantum AI Australia Review 2024 - Legit Trading App or a Scam?

Quantum AI Australia Review 2024 - Legit Trading App or a Scam?

Meet Indian genius, 15-year-old who is called wizard of AI, he has developed...

Meet Indian genius, 15-year-old who is called wizard of AI, he has developed...

UP man, father of two, undergoes Hernia surgery; Doctors find ovary and uterus inside his body

UP man, father of two, undergoes Hernia surgery; Doctors find ovary and uterus inside his body

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This blockbuster was inspired by Sholay, had 4 superstars, director chose newcomer over Amrish Puri, it earned...

This blockbuster was inspired by Sholay, had 4 superstars, director chose newcomer over Amrish Puri, it earned...

Indian star with largest car collection, has only flops, still owns more cars than Shah Rukh, Salman, Ranbir, Allu Arjun

Indian star with largest car collection, has only flops, still owns more cars than Shah Rukh, Salman, Ranbir, Allu Arjun

Inside Sonam Kapoor's stunning Mumbai home whose interiors, decor will give tough competition to Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Inside Sonam Kapoor's stunning Mumbai home whose interiors, decor will give tough competition to Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

7 most dangerous cities in world, first name will shock you

7 most dangerous cities in world, first name will shock you

Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement