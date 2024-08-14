Doda Gunfight: Army captain martyred during encounter with terrorists in J-K

An Indian Army Officer, who sustained injuries during an encounter with the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda, has succumbed to the injuries.

A captain rank officer in the Indian Army, during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda, has been martyred, said an official.

Meanwhile, an anti-terror operation is underway in the Doda district.

"A Captain of the Indian Army from the 48 Rashtriya Rifles was killed in action during the ongoing Op Assar in Doda district", a defence official told ANI.

The Army Captain was martyred while leading the search party during the anti-terror operation, which began on Tuesday, i.e., August 13.

Earlier, Army’s Northern Command wrote in a post on 'X', “Search for the terrorists continues amidst heavy firefight. One officer has been injured while leading the search party. War like stores have been recovered as operations continue.”

Moreover, two soldiers and a civilian were killed in Anantnag during an encounter between the security forces and terrorists, whcih broke out during a joint operation launched by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF in the general area of Kokernag in Anantnag on August 10 this year.

Notably, in the recent months, Jammu and Kashmir have witnessed a surge in the terror attacks. In July, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), while addressing the Lok Sabha, stated that 28 people, including civilians and security personnel, were killed in 11 terror-related incidents and 24 counter-terror operations up to July 21 this year.

Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, earlier today, chaired a significant meeting on rising terror-related incidents in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The key meeting saw the presence of Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane, National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Director General of Military Operations-Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma and heads of the security-related agencies, ANI reported.

In addition, security forces in the union territory have been put on high alert keeping in view Independence Day to ensure public safety.