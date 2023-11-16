Doda bus accident: IAF helicopters deployed at site of accident in Assar

Headlines

Watch: Pat Cummins grabs stunning catch to dismiss Quinton de Kock in AUS vs SA semi-final

Uttarkashi Tunnel collapse: 'Effort is to complete rescue operation within 2-3 days,' says VK Singh

‘123456’ most common password among Indians in 2023: Report

Shreyas Iyer’s quick runs and Shami’s 7 wickets extra special

Elevate your wardrobe with these woolen dresses

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sailing the Extraordinary: Luxury Yacht Rental Adventures with OneClickDrive in Dubai

Watch: Pat Cummins grabs stunning catch to dismiss Quinton de Kock in AUS vs SA semi-final

World Cup 2023: Shreyas Iyer’s quick runs and Shami’s 7 wickets extra special

Fitness secrets of Virat Kohli

6 amazing skin benefits of chia seeds

Healthy fast food options for weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 times BTS members V, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, Jin, J-hope made us emotional

Before Aishwarya Sharma, these Bigg Boss contestants were called ‘vamps’ in Salman Khan’s reality show

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan were offered this film, they didn't agree, movie became one of the biggest flops

First Indian actress to own Rolls Royce, much before Mukesh Ambani; once earned just Rs 1200; not Aishwarya, Sridevi

HomeIndia

India

Doda bus accident: IAF helicopters deployed at site of accident in Assar

The helicopters evacuated critically injured survivors to Jammu. As many as 38 people were killed and 19 others injured after a bus fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 03:26 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters on Thursday were deployed at the site of a bus accident at Assar in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir. 

The helicopters evacuated critically injured survivors to Jammu. As many as 38 people were killed and 19 others injured after a bus fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda. The bus, carrying 55 passengers, skidded off the road near Trungal-Assar on the Batote-Kishtwar national highway and fell 300 feet downhill, Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar said on Wednesday. 

Speaking on the accident Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the state administration would probe the cause of the accident. " It is a very tragic accident...it is important to make sure this doesn't happen in the future and for that, I'm sure the local administration over there would try to find out the factors responsible for this, they have already announced constituting a committee...how the traffic can be controlled in the accident prone terrains, is something the govt should address in the years to come" the Union Minister said. 

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the tragic Doda bus accident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PM's National Relief Fund to the next of kin of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. Union Minister Jitendra Singh also said a helicopter service was being arranged to airlift the injured.

"Injured being shifted to District Hospital Kishtwar and GMC Doda as per requirement. Helicopter service to be arranged for shifting the more injured ones. All possible help, as required, is being provided," Singh said on X (formerly Twitter). 

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also approved an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the unfortunate bus accident in Assar, Doda.

Additionally, he has also approved an amount of Rs 1 lakh for those injured and assured all possible assistance to the affected families.In a tweet, he stated, "An ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the unfortunate bus accident in Assar, Doda. Rs 1 lakh would be given to those injured. J-K UT Administration will provide every possible assistance to the affected families."

The accident took place on a remote mountain road in Doda area, about 200km southeast of Srinagar city. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Chicken biryani at Rs 30:’ Menu card from 2001 goes viral, triggers nostalgia among netizens

Akash Ambani goes big with Jio AirFiber before competing Elon Musk’s Starlink, plans starts at just Rs 599

India, US sign MoU to connect and enhance innovation in startups working in critical and emerging tech in both countries

'Planet Earth is big enough for the two countries to succeed': Chinese President Xi Jinping tells US counterpart Biden

Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali says he gets 'bored' of his girlfriends after 6-7 years in viral video - Watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 times BTS members V, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, Jin, J-hope made us emotional

Before Aishwarya Sharma, these Bigg Boss contestants were called ‘vamps’ in Salman Khan’s reality show

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE