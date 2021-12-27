Documents required to register children between 15-18 years on CoWIN App - Complete list here

As per the Central government's new rule, vaccines will now be available for children between the age group of 15-18 years from January 1, 2022. Children will be able to register themselves on the CoWIN app.

Addressing the media, CoWIN platform Chief Dr RS Sharma on Monday said, that children might have to present different sets of documents for their registration. He also stated that a new option is being created for children to register on the app.

Documents children need to register on the CoWIN app:

- Aadhaar

- For those who still do not have an Aadhaar card can present their Class 10 ID card.

Sharma further said, "We’ve added an additional (10th) ID card for registration – the student ID card because some might not have Aadhaar or other identity cards."

On December 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation announced that vaccination against COVID-19 for children between 15-18 years will start from January 3, while the booster dose or as he called it as "precaution dose" for healthcare and frontline workers would be administered from January 10.

Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech received the nod from the DGCI for emergency use of vaccines in children above the age of 12 years.

As of now, important changes are being made to the CoWIN App to register the new category of vaccination.